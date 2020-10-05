Ss. Peter & Paul wins “Pink Out” game against LSE to raise money for local family

The Ss. Peter &Paul girls seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams picked up the sweep Friday night against cross-town rival LSE in the annual “Pink Out” game at the Windsor gymnasium at Boonville High School.

While the Lady Warriors seventh grade team won in three games against LSE 23-25, 26-24 and 15-12, the Ss. Peter &Paul girls eighth grade team defeated the Lady Pirates in two straight sets 25-10 and 25-13.

Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball coach Carol Griffin said this was a great evening for the Boonville community to come together to celebrate cancer awareness for Connie Larson. “Mabry (Caton) served the ball 13 straight points to put us ahead in the first set,” Griffin said. “The second set we were able to get ahead and finish strong. The girls work hard on passing the ball. Again, Reagan Wilson does a great job at the libero spot. Our hitters are gaining confidence in their hitting and playing at the net (blocking), and transitioning.”

Mabry Caton finished the match with 11 aces along with one kill while Randi Cottrell had two aces, Reagan Wilson one ace, Bella Imhoff and Ellise Kirchner each with two assists and Lauren Thompson, Riley Wilson and Delaney Rowlett with one kill each.

LSE coach Jamie Boyd said the girls struggled to find a rhythm as they are settling back into their rotations and positions.

Hailey Platt led the Lady Pirates with five service points with two aces along with one kill and one block. Kylee Hopkins finished the match with two service points with one ace while Kendall Rhorer added two service points, Kaila Dillender with one dig and Mariah Payne with one assist.

In the seventh grade match, which was a little closer, coach Mariah Smith said this was a very exciting game as both teams really wanted the win. “We missed quite a few serves and that is what made these games so close,” Smith said. “Iam super proud of how much these girls have improve, though. Their ability to work as a team and cheer everyone on makes them fun to watch and coach.”

Emerson Comegys led the Lady Warriors with three service points while Isabel Alvizio finished the match with two service points and three assists, Charlotte Rohrbach with two service points and two kills, Katie Drummond with two kills, Lauren Venable with two assists and Avery Rapp with one kill.

LSE girls seventh grade volleyball coach Hannah Meyer said you could tell the girls were having fun on the court and were doing their very best. “Some light-bulbs clicked on this game and the girls were competing,”Meyer said. “Ss. Peter &Paul had a great return rate and that was the first team to compete like that against us. That was new for all the girls. We are still working on serves, communication and movement for our upcoming week ahead.”

Karagyn Cooper led LSE with 10 service points with seven aces. Effie Morris finished the match with seven service points with five aces along with five attack attempts, three digs and one kill. Maggie Schuster had four service points with two aces, three digs and two kills while Loralei Hunziker added three service points, one kill and one assist, Alycia Felgar with three service points with three aces, Parker Johns and Kielann Sapp each with two digs and Rowan Stock with one kill.

Meyer said roughly $600 was raised for a local family.