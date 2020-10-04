Lady Pirates dominate Fulton in 2 straight

The Boonville Lady Pirates volleyball team did exactly what they wanted when they wanted Thursday night against the Fulton Hornets.

While playing the best 2 out of 3 against the Lady Hornets, Boonville made it quick by winning in two straight sets 25-10 and 25-17.

Boonville volleyball coach Dina Herzog said this was a much slower paced game. “We need to play at our level regardless of what our opponent does,” Herzog said. “I was hoping we could run our quicker offense, but our passes weren’t always on target. Although we didn’t let too many balls drop, we didn’t generate the offense we needed to score. We allowed too many points to score and gave up too many points.”

After dominating the first set against Fulton, the Lady Pirates came out and controlled the tempo in the second set as well while jumping out to a 7-1 lead. But over the next series of points, Boonville began to make silly mistakes while allowing Fulton to cut the lead to three on two different occasions at 18-15 and 19-16. The Lady Falcons even had the lead down to two at 19-17 after a hit out of bounds by Boonville.

Fortunately for the Lady Pirates, they were able to right the ship by reeling off the next six points for the sweep.

Junior Nora Morris led Boonville with four aces and eight assists while Madison Smith had a team-high seven kills. Smith also tied Jodie Bass with three blocks while Bass also led the team in digs with eight.

Morris also had two digs and one kill on nine attack attempts while Smith added two digs and one service point and Bass with two aces, one kill on nine attack attempts and one assist. Addi Brownfield finished the match with five assists, five digs, three kills on 15 attack attempts and two aces. Sophi Waibel contributed six digs, two kills on eight attack attempts and one block while Kennedy Renfrow had four digs, two assists and one kill on two attack attempts, Genae Hodge with three kills on three attack attempts and one block, Lillian Rohrbach with one kill on two attack attempts and Peyton Luscombe with one dig and one attack attempt.

In the JV match, Boonville defeated Fulton in two straight sets 25-16 and 25-9.

Cassidy Bishop led the Lady Pirates JV with nine service points with two aces and four digs while Addy Nichols and Ava Esser tied for the team-high in kills with four. Abby Fuemmeler and Kylee Turner also tied with five assists to lead the team.

Turner also had seven service points with four aces and one kill while Bishop added two kills and one assist, Nichols with three service points with two aces and one block, Fuemmeler with five service points with two aces and one dig, Heather Hall with two service points, one kill, one block and one dig, Esser with one dig, Molly Schuster with three service points with one kill and one assist, Claire Witting with three digs, Kinley Fox with one service point and one dig and Twelva Mason with one dig.