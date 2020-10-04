Boonville JV netters garner three second place finishes in Mexico Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates JV tennis team had its chance to shine Friday while competing in the Mexico Tournament.

While competing in doubles only, the Lady Pirates came away with three second place finishes and two third place finishes in the tournament.

Boonville tennis coach Melissa Harvey said the girls went into the tournament with two goals: to work on improving their technique and have fun.

“I believe they were all successful at that by the end of the day,” Harvey said. “Before starting play we discussed the importance of winning the first game of the match. This would keep them from being forced to win two points in a row. The teams set their minds to it and several were able to execute it in their first matches.”

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Arjiana Webster and Kate Schneringer finished third overall with a record of 1-2 by beating Palmyra 10-2.

Harvey said Webster and Schneringer put up a strong fight against Mexico, but their match against Moberly contained several stiffling errors. “They really wanted a win for their last match of the day against Palmyra and that’s just what they did,” Harvey said.

At No. 2 doubles, the team of Abby Pannell and Lilli Hendrix finished 2-1 by beating Mexico 10-5 and Palmyra 10-4.

Harvey said Pannell and Hendrix started off strong during their first match against Moberly but in several games they were unsuccessful at putting away their deuce points to gain on the score board. “Their second match against Mexico and third match against Palmyra, they progressively corrected their errors and became stronger to finish both matches with a strong win,” Harvey said.

At No. 3 doubles, the team of Hailey James and Alyssa Fitzgerald finished the tournament at 2-1 with wins over Mexico 10-2 and Moberly 10-3.

Harvey said James and Fitzgerald truly wanted a first place win and they were very close in doing so. “Although they didn’t win in the end, they did put up a great fight by scoring four points in a row to bring their score to five points for the finish,”Harvey said.

At No. 4 doubles, the team of Jordyn Williamson and Alexa Martin finished 1-2 by beating Palmyra 10-7.

Harvey said Williamson and Martin progressively grew throughout the day. “With each match they gained more points, finally securing a win for their last match against Palmyra, one of the tougher teams of the day,”Harvey said.

Meanwhile, at No. 5 doubles, the team of Emily Baker and Chloe Grizzle finished 2-1 by beating Moberly 10-3 and Mexico 10-8.

Harvey said Baker and Grizzle worked on their confidence in their play while gaining experience against quality players.