Pirates come out strong in first half against Osage

Chris Bowie

cbowie@boonvilledailynews.com

The Boonville Pirates soccer team did everything they could’ve for a half Thursday night on the road against School of the Osage while trailing 1-0.

Now the second half is a different story as the Indians reeled off six unanswered goals for a 7-0 victory.

Boonville soccer coach Kaz Hazell said the boys had a tough loss against Osage. “We were very strong in the first half by only conceding one goal,”Hazell said. “In the second half, we just did not have enough energy to keep it up. Barbarotta being out with a hamstring injury really hurt us this game. Although we did not get the results we wanted, I am proud of the boys for not stopping. Avery Shaw was able to step up big time for us. We moved him to defense in the right back position for this game. He was very effective there, not letting anyone by him on his side. Austin Coleman was strong for us in the middle of the field, playing the attacking mid position. He was able to stop the other teams attack and start a counterattack right away. Coleman had a few chances on goal, but had gone wide.”

Osage opened the game with the only goal of the half at the 1 minute mark and then scored six more goals in the second half at the 45, 49, 51, 55, 65 and 68 minute mark.

The Indians also finished the game with 18 shot attempts and 11 shots on goal while Boonville had four shot attempts and one shot on goal.

Boonville junior goalie Gage Allison also had 15 saves in the match.

The Pirates, 0-1-8 on the season, will travel to Fulton for a match on Tuesday, Oct. 6 starting at 5 p.m.