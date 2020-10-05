Prairie Home finishes second in CCAA Tournament

It’s not the finish the Prairie Home Panthers baseball team wanted Saturday in the CCAA Tournament at Prairie Home, but considering the way in which the championship game started the Panthers will take the results for now.

After beating Higbee 13-1 in the opening game, the Panthers couldn’t seem to do anything right offensively or defensively while losing to Jamestown in the title game 15-0 in four innings.

Nonetheless, the Panthers closed out the season at 6-8 overall with an impressive showing against the Tigers and a not so impressive performance against the Eagles.

In the game against Higbee, the Panthers came out and did most of their damage early with three runs in the first and seven again in the second to go up 10-0. And while Higbee got one of the runs back in the top half of the fourth, Prairie Home came back and tacked on three more in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 13-1.

Dillon Alpers picked up the win on the mound for Prairie Home while Grimsley took the loss for Higbee. Alpers pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters without allowing a run, hit or a walk. Peyton Pitts then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit while striking out five batters.

Prairie Home also out-hit Higbee 4-1, with Alpers and Ryan Small collecting one single and drive in two runs. Blane Petsel and Garrison Parkhurst also singled. Jason Burnett, meanwhile, drove in two runs while Layne Brandes, Talon Benne and Peyton Pitts added one RBI each.

Hudson had the only hit in the game for Higbee, being a double.

In the championship game, the Panthers played well for about an inning and a half but then the flood gates opened as Jamestown plated four runs in the bottom half of the second, nine again in the third and two in the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Sorrells was the winning pitcher in the game for Jamestown while Hunter Shuffield took the loss for Prairie Home. Sorrells pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up just three hits and one walk. Shuffield, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings for the Panthers and surrendered 13 runs-5 earned-on 13 hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Talon Benne then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed two runs on three hits with one strikeout.

Jamestown also had 16 hits in the game, with Duncan going 3-for-4 with two singles, one triple and two RBIs. Reynolds was also 3-for-4 with two singles, one double and two RBIs while Sorrells added three singles and four RBIs, Higgins with a single, double and two RBIs and Jones with two singles.

For Prairie Home, Benne went 2-for-2 with two singles while Jason Burnett finished the game with one single.