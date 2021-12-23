Lady Dragons fall to Northwest of Hughesville 50-35 in W-K Shootout

The Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team gave everything they had against Northwest of Hughesville in the W-K Shootout at State Fair Community College in Sedalia back on Thursday, December 16.

However a slow start by the Lady Dragons and a fast start by Northwest is all it took for the Lady Mustangs to win the game against Bunceton 50-35.

The Lady Dragons, 0-8 on the season, trailed Northwest of Hughesville 29-14 at the half and 47-21 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 14-3 advantage in the final period.

Bunceton coach Chris Herriman said the Lady Dragons played Northwest with five players. “While we lost, we gained a great deal of experience,” Herriman said. “For example, Paiton Williams was asked to play the 3 spot on offense while she typically plays in the post. She did a great job for us and even connected on a free throw for 1 point. Piper Merrill and Kaylee Angle played their first entire varsity game. Analytics are not in yet but Kaylee cleaned up on the defensive boards. Madison Brown played with an injured ankle and I was told by the trainer beforehand that she would only be at about 80% during the game. Madison finished the game with 23 points. She showed a lot of mental toughness and I am very impressed. Laney Heilman was second in scoring again, she put up 11 points. Laney continuously improves week to week. I told the girls in the locker room that we’re learning and improving. It’s hard to see the benefit of being forced to play shorthanded or without specific skilled players when you lose. The benefits and experience gained will come in handy down the stretch, when we have the entire team.”

Grace Walker and Karli Smith led Northwest of Hughesville with 15 points each while Kit Shane chipped in 10 points.

For Bunceton with Prairie Home, senior Madison Brown had 23 points, Laney Heilman 11 and Paiton Williams with one.