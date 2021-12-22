Ss. Peter & Paul girls put up a good fight in loss to OLLIS

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team fell in the season finale Monday night against Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia 31-20.

The Lady Warriors, who finished the season at 9-3 overall, trailed OLLIS 5-2 after one, 13-4 at the half and 21-11 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, OLLIS outscored the Lady Warriors 10-9 for the win.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls came across a very talented team in OLLIS. “We had one bad quarter, otherwise we were very competitive with them,” Griffin said. “I hate to see the season come to a close. The girls were really beginning to understand the game better. The one thing you can’t take away from these girls is their heart and determination. The girls played strong even when outmatched. I look forward to what these girls do next year. They are a very special group of girls. I’m very happy to watch them grow, learn and enjoy themselves.

“Katie really turned the corner the last two weeks of the season. She started to feel comfortable shooting on the outside and taking the ball to the hole. She has a lot of heart and fight in her. Just a lot of fun to watch and coach. Charlotte has a lot of potential to take over the middle. Little more confidence and making contact she will dominate. Isabel finally became comfortable shooting outside and gained confidence in her abilities. She is very quick and we keep reminding her to use her ability to our advantage. Elizabeth works hard each day to improve their shooting and defensive skills. I love her energy she brings to practice and games. Avery is just coming out and always wanting and asking how I can improve, and willing to work and listen to improve. She will be better next year. Aubrey improved so much this year with her shot and work ethic. Ellise improved her shot this year. She has a lot of length, which can work to her advantage and as soon as she realizes how that will help the team. A great bunch to coach and just fun to be around.”

Charlotte Rohrbach led all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with 12 points along with seven rebounds and one steal. Katie Drummond finished the game with eight points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Isabel Alvizo had three rebounds and one steal, Elizabeth Eichelberger two rebounds and one steal, Ellise Gramlich two rebounds and Aubrey Frederick with one rebound.