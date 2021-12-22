Ss. Peter & Paul boys drop season finale against OLLIS

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams hopes of closing out the 2021 season Monday night against Our Lady of Lourdes were dash after dropping both games in Boonville 44-7 and 31-29, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, OLLIS outscored Ss. Peter & Paul in all four quarters and led 8-2 after one, 22-4 at the half and 33-7 after three quarters of play. OLLIS also held a 11-0 scoring edge in the final period.

“It was our last game of the season and unfortunately, we didn’t come out with much passion,” said Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald. “We didn’t compete and it showed on the scoreboard. Other than this game, I am very pleased with how well they had been playing recently. We talked about playing with more energy and more effort, but we couldn’t find the right combination to be very consistent tonight. I am proud of their season and they have a lot of things to be proud of. We will build off this season and look to have a more consistent year, next year.”

Jackson Shelton finished the game with five of the team’s seven points for Ss. Peter & Paul, who closed out the season at 1-8. Caden Schuster chipped in two points.

In the eighth grade game, Ss. Peter & Paul led OLLIS 8-2 after one but was outscored 21-10 in the second period to trail 23-18 at the half. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, the Warriors rallied back with a 6-0 advantage to go up 24-23. But even that was short-lived as OLLIS came back and outscored the Warriors 8-5 in the final period for the win.

Oswald said the eighth grade boys did everything they could to try and get a win to end the season. “We played very well and competed the entire game,” Oswald said. I was very pleased with our effort throughout. OLLIS made a few more plays down the stretch to secure the victory. The boys have no reason to hang their heads. They have gotten a ton better from our opening practice until Monday night’s final buzzer. Our record wasn’t the most glamorous, but these kids are winners in my books. They did everything the right way and represented their school correctly throughout the season. I am very proud of these kids and I am looking forward to watching them grow in the years to come.”

Brayden Viertel had 18 points to lead all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul, who closed out the season at 3-9 overall. Lucas Schuster chipped in eight while Grayson Esser added three points.