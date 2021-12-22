Pirates drop conference opener against Eldon, 67-54

The Boonville Pirates basketball team had one of those nights against the Eldon Mustangs Tuesday night at the Windsor gymnasium.

After dropping a heartbreaker five nights earlier against the Moberly Spartans on the road, the Pirates had a chance to redeem themselves in the conference opener against Eldon.

Unfortunately for Boonville, once they got the ball to the rim (which was a lot), they couldn’t finish and as a result fell to the Mustangs 67-54 to drop to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the Tri-County Conference.

The Pirates will have one more chance in 2021 with a game against the Macon Tigers in the MAAC Holiday Classic at Moberly Community College on Wednesday, Dec. 29, starting at 8 p.m. The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team will also play Macon on that same day at 6:30 p.m.

Boonville Pirates basketball team Mark Anderson said he felt like his team guarded awful. “It seemed like we got the ball to the rim and couldn’t finish,” Anderson said. “We’d guard pretty well for 15 seconds and we’d have a breakdown. We’d lose somebody and let them get to the rim on us way too easy. It feels like the same stuff we say over and over. We’ve just got to stop the bleeding on some of these things, free throw, shooting, rebounding, and finish around the rim to get this thing turned around. We're heading in a bad direction right now.”

The Pirates will also have to do a better job shooting the ball, as they were 37.9 percent from the field, 18.8 percent from the three and 16.7 percent from the foul line (1-6). Eldon shot 38.6 percent from the field, 23.5 percent from the three and 86.4 percent from the line.

The Mustangs also outscored Boonville in all four quarters.

But even then, the Pirates had a chance down by only two (17-15) after one and four (34-30) at the half. Boonville also held a four point lead at one time in the second quarter after a three by junior Jackson Johns to make it 25-21 with 4:27 left. However, a 7-0 run in a span of 1:13 allowed the Mustangs a little breathing room right after that to make it 28-25.

Eldon outscored Boonville by the same identical score in the second quarter to lead by four and held its biggest lead of the half at the 1:33 mark after a basket by Austin Rush to go up 32-27.

Anderson said even though finished seventh or eighth in the conference tournament, they have a couple of kids that can shoot it. “Again, we just have to guard better,” Anderson said. “I think it’s got to start on the defensive end. We scored 54 points tonight and usually that is enough to win a lot of games, but we’ve got to find ways to get some stops otherwise you’re fighting an uphill battle.”

Despite being outscored 18-14 in the third quarter, Boonville came back and tied the game at 34-all on a basket by senior Luke Green with 6:13 left. The Pirates also trailed by just two at 42-40 after a basket by junior Colby Caton with 2:33 remaining. However, over the next two minutes and 22 seconds, Eldon went on a 10-4 run to extend the lead to eight at 52-44 after three.

Boonville also had its moments in the final period while cutting the lead to four at 52-48 with 5:31 left. However, a 7-1 run by Eldon pushed the lead back up to nine at 59-50 with 59 seconds remaining. The Pirates never got any closer than seven points after that as the Mustangs outscored Boonville 8-4 for the rest of the game.

Eldon outscored Boonville 15-10 in the fourth quarter.

As for the scoring in the game, DaWan Lomax led four players in double figures for Boonville with 14 points along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Evan Bishop finished the game with 13 points, eight rebounds and one steal, while Luke Green added 12 points, nine rebounds and two assists, Jackson Johns 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Colby Caton four points, four rebounds and one assist, and Dakota Troost with one rebound, one assist and one steal.

For Eldon, Hunter Hees had 21, Gardner Casey 20 and Austin Rush with 17.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Eldon 55-37.

The Pirates, 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the TCC, led Eldon 27-12 at the half and 38-23 after three before outscoring the Mustangs 17-14 in the final period.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys played really well. “I thought we controlled the tempo really well on both ends of the floor,” Hill said. “We guarded really well for the most of the night, and I thought we played with great intensity, effort, and urgency on the defensive end. On the offensive end, I thought we had consistently good possessions, shared the ball well, and didn’t settle for too many threes. We got the ball to good spots against their defense, and got multiple guys involved offensively. One thing this team has been good at this year is sharing the ball. We have lots of players scoring the basketball every game. I think a lot of our early success is due to our unselfish nature on the offensive end. We also shot better from the free throw line tonight, shooting eight for 12 from the stripe. Free throws haven’t been great for us in the first two games and it was good to see some of those go down. Overall, I was pleased with our effort and particularly our effort and intensity tonight. It was fun to win our first home game and conference opener in such a dominating fashion. We have a break before our next JV game.”

Cooper Pfeiffer had the game high for Boonville with 12 points. Blake Griffin chipped in nine while Rhad Leathers had eight, Caidyn Hazel, Henry Rohrbach and Garrett Hundley each with six, Lawson Edwards four, Bentley Turner three and Tucker Lorenz with one.

Eldon was led by Joe Prater and Gardner Casey each with nine.

Eldon won the freshmen game 48-45.

The Pirates, 2-4 on the season, led the Mustangs 12-9 after first period’s end but was outscored 11-6 in the second quarter to trail at the half 20-18. Meanwhile, in the third quarter, Boonville outscored Eldon again 14-13 but still trailed after three by a score of 33-32. The Mustangs held a 15-13 advantage in the final period to win the game by three.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said he really challenged the guys to come out with a lot of energy and intensity to start the game. “We did a good job of getting deflections and making it difficult for Eldon to get the ball to spots they wanted,” Hackman said. “We gave up a few offensive rebounds late in the first quarter, and Eldon cut it to 12-9 at the end of the first. In the second half we did a good job of getting the ball to the basket against their 1-3-1 and cut their lead to one. Turnovers and offensive rebounds got us behind early in the fourth quarter, but we were able to give ourselves a chance late by getting a few turnovers out of our press late in the fourth. We had a shot to try and tie it at the end of the game, but it was a little off the mark. Overall, I was pleased with the way we came out and played. We have to minimize our turnovers, and stop giving up offensive rebounds to give ourselves a better chance to win.”

Rhad Leathers had 16 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in 12 while Jamal Franklin and Gabe Medeiros added six points each, Zeke Pritchett three points and Brady Blank with two points.

For Eldon, Devin Hardy, Ryan Robinson and Aiden Henley each had 11 points.