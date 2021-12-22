New Franklin Tournament and Otterville Holiday Classic

Boonville Daily News

93rd Annual New Franklin Tournament

Jan. 3-8

GIRLS

Seedings

1.       Community

2.       New Franklin

3.       Sweet Springs

4.       Pilot Grove

5.       Sturgeon

6.       Fayette

7.       Westran

8.       Bunceton/Prairie Home

First-round pairings

Monday, Jan. 3

New gym

New Franklin vs. Westran, 6 p.m.

Sweet Springs vs. Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Old gym

Community vs. Bunceton-Prairie Home, 5:30 p.m.

Pilot Grove vs. Sturgeon, 7 p.m.

BOYS

Seedings

1.       Westran

2.       New Franklin

3.       Sweet Springs

4.       Fayette

5.       Pilot Grove

6.       Sturgeon

7.       Community

8.       Prairie Home-Bunceton

First-round pairings

Tuesday, Jan. 4

New gym

New Franklin vs. Community, 6 p.m.

Sweet Springs vs. Sturgeon, 7:30 p.m.

Old gym

Westran vs. Prairie Home-Bunceton, 5:30 p.m.

Fayette vs. Pilot Grove, 7 p.m.

Otterville Holiday Classic

Dec. 27-Jan. 1

GIRLS

Seedings

1.       Otterville

2.       Northwest

3.       Iberia

4.       Hermitage

5.       Lincoln

6.       Smithton

7.       Slater

8.       Bunceton

First-round pairings

Dec. 27

Heritmage vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Otterville vs. Bunceton, 2:30 p.m.

Iberia vs. Smithton, 5:30 p.m.

Northwest vs. Slater, 8:30 p.m.

BOYS

Dec. 27

Seedings

1.       Smithton

2.       Slater

3.       Lincoln

4.       Northwest

5.       Hermitage

6.       Prairie Home-Bunceton

7.       Otterville

8.       Iberia

Dec. 27

First-round pairings

Lincoln vs. Prairie Home, 10 a.m.

Northwest vs. Hermitage, 1 p.m.

Slater vs. Otterville, 4 p.m.

Smithton vs. Iberia, 7 p.m.