New Franklin Tournament and Otterville Holiday Classic
93rd Annual New Franklin Tournament
Jan. 3-8
GIRLS
Seedings
1. Community
2. New Franklin
3. Sweet Springs
4. Pilot Grove
5. Sturgeon
6. Fayette
7. Westran
8. Bunceton/Prairie Home
First-round pairings
Monday, Jan. 3
New gym
New Franklin vs. Westran, 6 p.m.
Sweet Springs vs. Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Old gym
Community vs. Bunceton-Prairie Home, 5:30 p.m.
Pilot Grove vs. Sturgeon, 7 p.m.
BOYS
Seedings
1. Westran
2. New Franklin
3. Sweet Springs
4. Fayette
5. Pilot Grove
6. Sturgeon
7. Community
8. Prairie Home-Bunceton
First-round pairings
Tuesday, Jan. 4
New gym
New Franklin vs. Community, 6 p.m.
Sweet Springs vs. Sturgeon, 7:30 p.m.
Old gym
Westran vs. Prairie Home-Bunceton, 5:30 p.m.
Fayette vs. Pilot Grove, 7 p.m.
Otterville Holiday Classic
Dec. 27-Jan. 1
GIRLS
Seedings
1. Otterville
2. Northwest
3. Iberia
4. Hermitage
5. Lincoln
6. Smithton
7. Slater
8. Bunceton
First-round pairings
Dec. 27
Heritmage vs. Lincoln, 11 a.m.
Otterville vs. Bunceton, 2:30 p.m.
Iberia vs. Smithton, 5:30 p.m.
Northwest vs. Slater, 8:30 p.m.
BOYS
Dec. 27
Seedings
1. Smithton
2. Slater
3. Lincoln
4. Northwest
5. Hermitage
6. Prairie Home-Bunceton
7. Otterville
8. Iberia
Dec. 27
First-round pairings
Lincoln vs. Prairie Home, 10 a.m.
Northwest vs. Hermitage, 1 p.m.
Slater vs. Otterville, 4 p.m.
Smithton vs. Iberia, 7 p.m.