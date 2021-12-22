Final Media Football Rankings

Boonville Daily News

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses.

1. C.B.C. (10), 13-1, 100, 1

2. Liberty North, 11-2, 89, 2

3. Lee’s Summit North, 11-2, 81, 3

4. De Smet, 8-3, 54, 4

5. Joplin, 10-2, 53, 5

6. Park Hill South, 11-1, 48, 6

7. Troy-Buchanan, 10-3, 47, NR

8. Nixa, 8-3, 28, T7

9. Raymore-Peculiar, 8-3, 23, 9

10. Francis Howell, 10-2, 14, T7

Dropped out: No. 10 Marquette.

Also receiving votes: St. Louis University High (7-4), 13.

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Record, Points, LW

1. Webb City (10), 11-3, 100, 4

2. Holt, 13-1, 89, 3

3. Jackson, 12-1, 75, 1

4. Carthage, 10-1, 72, 2

5. Fort Osage, 11-2, 56, 9 5

6. Lebanon, 10-2, 42, 7

T7. Platte County, 9-3, 31, 5

T7. Rockwood Summit, 11-1, 31, 8

9. Chaminade, 7-6, 22, NR

10. Helias, 9-2, 17, 6

Dropped out: No. 10 Ladue.

Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (8-4), 13; Eureka (9-3), 2.

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Record, Points, LW

1. Smithville (10), 13-0, 100, 1

2. MICDS, 12-1, 86, 2

3. Hannibal, 13-1, 82, 3

4. Lincoln College Prep, 11-1, 64, 6

5. West Plains, 10-2, 63, 4

6. North County, 12-2, 49, NR

7. Vashon, 9-2, 35, 9

8. St. Dominic, 8-5, 30, NR

9. Union, 10-1, 23, 5

10. McDonald County, 10-2, 8, 8

Dropped out: No. 7 Hillsboro, No. 10 Nevada.

Also receiving votes: Hillsboro (9-2), 7; Nevada (9-3), 3.

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Record, Points, LW

1. St. Mary’s: St. Louis (10), 12-1, 100, 1

2. St. Pius X: Kansas City, 12-2, 85, 3

3. Valle Catholic, 10-1, 71, 2

T4. Cardinal Ritter, 7-7, 63, NR

T4. Mexico, 10-3, 63, NR

6. Park Hills Central, 10-2, 53, 7

7. Lutheran North, 7-4, 38, 5

8. Blair Oaks, 9-3, 27, 8

9. Pleasant Hill, 7-6, 15, NR

10. Seneca, 8-5, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 4 Odessa, No. 6 Boonville, No. 9 Center, No. 10 Aurora.

Also receiving votes: Odessa (8-2), 11; Owensville (9-3), 7; Boonville (8-3), 3; Center (5-4), 1.

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Record, Points, LW

1. Lutheran: St. Charles (10), 12-2, 100, 6

2. Lamar, 13-1, 90, 1

3. Richmond, 11-2, 78, T8

4. Lafayette County, 12-2, 58, 7

5. Ava, 11-1, 55, 4

6. Bowling Green, 11-1, 44, 10

7. Fair Grove, 11-1, 42, 2

8. Hallsville, 10-1, 26, 3

9. Lift For Life, 8-5, 25, NR

10. Duchesne, 8-3, 14, T8

Dropped out: No. 5 Butler.

Also receiving votes: Butler (10-1), 11; Maryville (7-5), 6; New Madrid County Central (8-2), 1.

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Record, Points, LW

1. East Buchanan (10), 14-1, 100, 5

2. Marceline, 12-2, 87, 6

3. Hayti, 12-1, 74, 3

4. Thayer, 10-4, 60, NR

5. Mid-Buchanan, 10-1, 58, T1

6. Windsor, 12-1, 46, T1

7. Fayette, 11-2, 36, 8

8. Monroe City, 11-2, 35, 7

9. Hamilton-Penney, 9-4, 33, NR

10. Marionville, 11-1, 12, 4

Dropped out: No. 9 West Platte, No. 10 Skyline.

Also receiving votes: West Platte (8-3), 4; University Academy (8-4), 3; Mark Twain (10-2), 1; Skyline (8-4), 1.