Boonville places 9 players on the Class 3 Academic All-State Football Team

The Boonville Pirates football team had success on two fronts this season by finishing 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Tri-County Conference. However, the Pirates biggest success may have been in the classroom as nine players were recently selected to the Missouri Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team for the 2021 season.

In order to be selected academic all-state, players had to be nominated by their head coach, who must be a current member of the MFCA, must be a starter on offense/defense or be a punter or a kicker in 70 percent of games, and must be a sophomore, junior or senior.

Players also had to meet two of the three criteria, which included scoring a 25 or higher on ACT or 1,200 on the SAT, obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher (GPA must be non weighted), must rank in the top 20 percent of his/her class (GPA and class rank will be determined by the GPA and class rank at the start of that year).

Earning academic all-state in Class 3 for the Boonville Pirates football team are seniors Peyton Hahn and Luke Green, juniors Colby Caton, Max Eckerle, Tyson Ellison and Jackson Johns, and sophomores Ross Brackman, Xavier Flippin and Rhodes Leonard.