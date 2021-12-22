Boonville celebrates 50 years of wrestling with sweep against Osage, Hallsville

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn had one word to describe Monday night’s triangular with Hallsville and Osage: fun.

While honoring past wrestlers in the 50 year history of Boonville wrestling, which began in 1972 under head coach Gene Reagan, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team also gave the 30-plus wrestlers in attendance something to cheer about while picking up the sweep by beating Osage and Hallsville by the scores of 48-36 and 42-33, respectively.

“This was two big wins,” Hahn said. “I didn’t know that we could win because I knew there were a lot of toss up matches tonight, but we went out there and we did it. We wrestled well. It was just special because you want to put on a good show in front of the former wrestlers and then also the nice crowd that we had. I wanted my kids to know they’re part of something special and they’re something bigger than them, and then to put on a good show against two tough teams-one that tied for the conference championship last year. That’s just awesome.”

In all, Boonville had nine wrestlers with at least one win on the night.

Of course nobody put on a bigger show than Boonville wrestler Ryder Comegys, who finished 2-0 in the 220 pound weight class. After placing fourth over the weekend in the Tonganoxie Tournament in Tonganoxie, Kansas, Comegys had the one match against Hallsville’s Harrison Fowler that decided if the Pirates finish 2-0 on the night or 1-1.

Trailing 33-30 after the 195 pound weight class with two matches to go, Comegys just had to keep the match close in order for Boonville to win the match. However, after trailing 8-3 after two periods, Comegys turned Fowler and ended up with the pin in 4:37 to put the Pirates ahead 36-33.

Boonville senior Peyton Hahn then picked up a forfeit at heavyweight to secure the win.

Comegys also won by fall against Osage’s Asher Vogler in 1:25 to improve to 10-5 on the season.

Hahn said Comegys had to keep fighting and he just stayed in there and didn’t give up and finally got the pin in the third period. “Another thing I love about my team, and I keep saying this, is that all the wrestlers cheer for each other,” Hahn said. “I don’t care if they win or not, as long as they keep fighting. We’re working hard and the kids really care. Good things are happening. We’ve got good assistants, a good kids club and things are starting to get better.”

After the match between Osage and Hallsville, the Boonville Pirates wrestling team also trailed in its match against Osage by a score of 18-6 after the 132 pound weight class. Boonville’s lone win at that point came at 120 as Caleb Martin won by fall over Hayden Westbrook in 1:12.

The Pirates were open at 113, 126 and 132.

Boonville also trailed by as much as 18 (30-12) after eight matches. However, after a win by junior Xavier Flippin by fall over Arthur Bonney in 1:20 in the 138 pound weight class, the Pirates would drop the next two matches at 145 and 152. Chase Amos lost by fall in 1:43 against Amos Mundy in the 145 pound weight class, while Tyson White was pinned in the first period in the 152 pound weight class against Ryan Schepers in 58 seconds.

Boonville would come back and tie the match at 30-all after back to back wins by Eli Stock and Gage Hodges. Stock won by fall over Zach Isom in 1:39 in the 160 pound weight class, while Hodges recorded a second period pin against Devon Denman in 2:31 in the 170 pound weight class. Travis Dell also picked up a forfeit at 182.

Boonville and Osage would then split the next-two matches, with the Indians recording a forfeit at 195 and Comegys winning by a fall at 220. Then, with two matches left, Hahn improved to 13-0 by recording a third period pin against Tanner Gardner in 4:11. Ryan Weaver then picked up a forfeit at 106 to close out the match.

Boonville trailed by as much as 15 (33-18) after the 170 pound weight class against Hallsville before rallying back with four straight wins for the sweep.

Needless to say, it didn’t look good for the Pirate wrestlers as Hallsville won four of the first six matches to lead 24-6.

Boonville’s only win during that stretch came as a result of a forfeit at 106. Hallsville also picked up forfeits at 113 and 126. Both teams were open at 132.

In the only other match, Caleb Martin lost by a fall in the 120 pound weight class against Parker Crane in 2:48.

Boonville and Hallsville then split the next four matches, with the Pirates winning at 145 and 152. Amos won by fall over Jack Wicks in the 145 pound weight class in 1:09, while White won by pin in the first period against Conner Ault in 1:13 at 152.

Hallsville’s wins came at 138 and 160, with Gavynn Carpenter winning by fall over Xavier Flippin in 4:54 and Jacob Plummer record a 4-1 decision against Eli Stock.

The night would get better for Boonville despite losing again at 170 as Lucas Hulett pinned Gage Hodges in 1:24. However, after picking up a forfeit at 182, Dell came back with a fall in the 195 pound weight class against Kale Nichols in 1:38 to cut the team lead to 33-30. Comegy’s win then put the Pirates up for good at 36-30, with Hahn picking up a forfeit at 285 to seal the victory.

In the only girls match, Boonville sophomore Audrionnah Donahue won by a fall against Meghan Milligan in 1:21 in the 125 pound weight class.