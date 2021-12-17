Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls beat St. Peters of Marshall

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls eighth grade basketball teams won on the road Thursday night against St. Peters of Marshall by the scores of 24-22 and 31-22, respectively.

The Lady Warriors, 8-4 on the season, led St. Peters of Marshall 14-13 at the half and 29-15 after three quarters of play but was outscored 7-2 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a good team effort win. “Everyone got involved early and contributed to this win,” Oswald said. “They did a better job spreading the ball around and creating shots for everyone. Things got rough at the end of the game with fouls and these girls did a fantastic job maintaining their composure and didn’t get sucked into that type of atmosphere.”

Bella Imhoff led the Lady Warriors with seven points along with nine steals and three rebounds. Addison Johnson finished the game with six points, two rebounds and two steals, while Lauren Thompson added five points and five rebounds, Mabry Caton four points, four rebounds and four steals, Delaney Rowlett three points and three rebounds, Hillary James two points, nine rebounds and four steals, Ellise Kirchner two points, two rebounds and one steal, Alyssa Brownfield two points and Kylie Imhoff with three rebounds and two steals.

For St. Peters of Marshall, Taylor Fann had 11 points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they led St. Peters of Marshall 11-4 at the half but was outscored 8-0 in the third period to trail 12-11. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Warriors rallied back with a 13-10 advantage to win the game by two.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys were really tested, especially since it felt like they were playing against more than just the opponent’s five kids on the floor. “We led most of the game, but St. Peters was able to take the lead mid fourth quarter,” Oswald said. “Our defense really stepped up and created some turnovers. Brayden Viertel and Sammy Hage hit some key shots late in the game to swing the momentum back in our favor. I was extremely proud of the way our boys competed tonight and persevered through some adversity. Winning is not always going to come easy so it was nice to see them push through and gut this W out.”

Brayden Viertel had 14 points to lead all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul, 3-7. Sammy Hage chipped in six while Lucas Schuster and Jackson Shelton added two points each.