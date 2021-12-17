Prairie Home boys fall to Northwest, 68-31

The Prairie boys basketball team had a tough night shooting the ball while losing to Northwest of Hughesville 68-31.

The Panthers, 4-5 on the season, trailed Northwest 34-10 at the half and 55-29 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Northwest outscored the Panthers 13-2.

Pierson Tichenor led four players in double figures for Northwest with 23 points. Lain Tichenor chipped in 14 while Gavin Killion added 11 and Isaac Nieters with 10.

For Prairie Home, Oliver Lock and Peyton Pitts each had 10 points. Tripp Kendrick finished the game with four while Jackson Pitts added three and Landon Case and Layne Brandes with two points apiece.

Prairie Home wins in OT against Otterville, 56-53

The Prairie Home boys basketball team won 56-53 in overtime Tuesday night against the Otterville Eagles.

The Panthers, 4-4 on the season, led Otterville 23-19 at the half and 36-27 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Otterville rallied back with a 20-11 advantage to tie the game at 47-all. Meanwhile, in overtime, Prairie Home outscored the Eagles 9-6 for the win.

Prairie Home coach Trever Huth said the boys controlled the ball and tempo for the most part all game until about halfway through the fourth when Otterville went on a run. “We kept a 10-12 point lead up until the fourth, where we let Otterville take control,” Huth said. “They had a shooter get hot late that kept them in the game. The boys played with a lot of heart and grit, while rebounding really well around the rim is what really got this win for us. Great time win as a whole overall.”

Peyton Pitts led three players in double figures for Prairie Home with 21 points. Jackson Pitts and Layne Brandes chipped in 10 while Oliver Lock added eight, Tripp Kendrick six and Wyatt Case with one.

For Otterville, Owen Birk had 13 and Carter Sewell 12.