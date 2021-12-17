Pilot Grove girls notch six straight win against Sturgeon

The Pilot Grove girls basketball team notched its sixth straight win by beating the Sturgeon Bulldogs 62-36 in CAC action Thursday night in Pilot Grove.

The Lady Tigers, 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAC, jumped out to a 35-11 halftime lead against Sturgeon and then outscored the Bulldogs 27-25 in the second half.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the girls played a great, well balanced game against Sturgeon. “Very few things happened that I didn’t like,” Fricke said. “We shared the ball well, we rebounded the ball well, and we played aggressively the whole night. I believe our girls are getting better and better every night out. Growth mentality is always what I want. What can I work on? How can I do something differently the next time? We either win, or we learn. Basketball is a game of mistakes, if mistakes happen, we do them going hard and we learn from them. But tonight, like I said, there were very few mistakes made by us. That was one of our most complete games and I’m very happy with the level of intensity we brought to the floor tonight. Natalie Glenn had a great game for us tonight. She poured in a season high 20 points. She had a lot of memorable post moves and attacked the bucket on her cuts and drives very well.”

Glenn’s 20 points led all scorers for Pilot Grove. Emma Sleeper chipped in 11 while Grace Phillips and Marci Lammers added nine points each, Grace Peterson and Leah Vollrath four points each, Lauren Krumm three points and Brooke Lorenz with two points.

For Sturgeon, Aydon Wilhite had 16, Grace Thomas seven and Shelby Bailey with six.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell to Sturgeon 76-64.

The Tigers, dropping to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the CAC, trailed Sturgeon 26-13 after one, 44-26 at the half and 64-45 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove outscored the Bulldogs 19-12.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said tonight was the second night in a row that the Tigers had a slow first half. “We were forced to play in a half-court offense for most of the first half and that is not our style,” Skaggs said. “We are energetic and need to keep the tempo up. We were not able to manipulate that until the second half. We get some time over break to re-charge and work on a few things before we face Montrose in the W-K Shootout on December 28th. We are excited to be going to SFCC again and playing over break. I know the guys are going to be eager to get that opportunity to pick themselves back up.”

Bo Vinson paced all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 19 points. Logan Goehman finished the game with 17 while Ian Sprick and Seth Blumhorst added eight points each, Dade Christy four, Beau Walker and Hayden Sleeper three points each and Connor Rhorer with two.

For Sturgeon, Jacob Smith had 21 and Ben Doss with 20.

In the JV game, Sturgeon won 30-22 against the Tigers in two quarters.

Skaggs said the JV boys are always happy to get some time on the floor to build some skills and battle for time at the upper level. “We use this as a great opportunity for them to grow and become comfortable at the upper level,” Skaggs said.

Beau Walker had eight points to lead Pilot Grove. Connor Rhorer chipped in five, Hank Zeller four, Alec Schupp three and Kayden Jenry with two.