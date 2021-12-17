New Franklin boys win by 56 against Tuscumbia, girls lose by two

The New Franklin boys basketball team continued its winning ways Thursday night in the W-K Shootout at State Fair Community College in Sedalia by beating Tuscumbia 83-27.

The Bulldogs, 7-2 on the season, opened the game with a 38-4 lead in the first quarter against Tuscumbia and then outscored the Lions 21-4 in the second period to go into the half on top 59-8. New Franklin also outscored Tuscumbia 24-19 in the second half to win the game by 56.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this was a good way to finish out the first semester. “We have played a lot of good competition and still have a lot of season left,” Dobson said. “I look forward to this group of young men to continue to grow throughout the season, and excited for the remainder of the season.”

Connor Wilmsmeyer led five players in double figures for New Franklin with 12 points. Drake Clark and Owen Curry finished the game with 11 points each while Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Matthew Overall had 10 points each, Rylan Hundley seven, Tanner Bishop six, Tre Cowans five, Brett Boggs four, Owen Armentrout three and Caleb Hull and Sawyer Felten each with two points.

Tuscumbia was led by Connor Burks with 17 points.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they fell against a good Tuscumbia team 57-55.

The Lady Bulldogs, dropping to 5-4 on the season, trailed Tuscumbia 27-22 at the half and 46-38 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, New Franklin rallied back with a 17-11 scoring edge to cut the lead back to two.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough loss. “We had opportunities,” Vetter said. “The girls worked hard but couldn’t finish late. It’s a good group with great opportunities ahead. We need a break to recoup and then come from break in tournament mode.”

Carly Dorson led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 26 points. Kristen Flick finished the game with eight points while Addy Salmon added six, Emma Rice five, Abby Maupin and Kebrea Fair three each and Brynn Belstle and Kelsi Fair with two points apiece.

For Tuscumbia, Kayle Rowden and Kylee Ash each had 17 points.