LSE boys end season with two wins against Fayette

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams closed out the 2021 season on a positive note Thursday night at home against the Fayette Falcons, winning by the scores of 45-11 and 35-17, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, LSE outscored Fayette in all four quarters and led 12-2 after one, 19-7 at the half and 36-9 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Pirates outscored Fayette 9-2 for the win.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said this was a fun game to end the season for the kids. “Everyone on the team contributed to the win,” VanderLinden said. “This was my first year back coaching basketball after taking the last five years off from it. I want to thank all the players and parents for a good season. I hope all the players learned a little bit about the game and will continue to play when they are in eighth grade.”

Zaiden Walker finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds and one assist to lead LSE, who close out the season at 10-4 overall. Kaden Thacker chipped in six points, eight rebounds and one assist, while Chase Chamberlain added six points, four rebounds and one assist, Dylann Clark six points, two rebounds and two assists, Tatum Hough five points, seven rebounds and two assists, Gabe Romero-Shelton four points, two rebounds and one assist, Gavin Ridgeway two points, three rebounds and two assists, Blaine Begemann six rebounds and two assists, Kannen Kempf four rebounds and one assist, Donavin Atkins two assists and one rebound, Maddex Jackson, Braylon Banuet and Elijah Ueligger each with two rebounds and one assist and Drew Jones with one rebound and one assist.

In the eighth grade game, LSE outscored Fayette in three of the four quarters of play and led 8-4 after one, 21-6 at the half and 31-7 after three. Fayette outscored LSE 10-4 in the final period.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the eighth grade boys did it. “My boys were able to cap off their eighth grade season with a win against Fayette, their third win this week; mission accomplished, 3-0,” Lyons said. “We ended our season overall at 9-6, with losses to Lange, Columbia West, Oakland, Mexico, Osage and California; all very good middle school teams. All but one of these six losses were close games and could have gone either way; Oakland alone beat us soundly. Overall, it was a great season and I got what I wanted out of my boys, continual improvement. In time and with some off-season work, this group will provide many key pieces to the Boonville High School program. They have tons of potential and I look forward to watching them play at the next level. Congratulations to the LSE eighth grade boys on a successful season.”

Brooks Poulsen had nine points, three steals, one rebound and one assist to lead LSE, who finished the season at 9-6. Jailyn Patel chipped in eight points, one rebound, one steal, one assist and one block shot, while Braylon Ellison added six points, 10 rebounds, three block shots, two steals and two assists, Logan Conz four points, three steals, three block shots and two rebounds, Darren Leonard four points, three steals, two assists and one rebound, Brody Porter two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist and Daquanis Chambers with two points.