LSE 7th-8th girls win two against Marshall

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams won a pair of games on the road Wednesday night by beating the Marshall Owls 29-16 and 25-17, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, LSE outscored Marshall in three quarters and led 15-3 at the half and 21-8 after three quarters of play. The Lady Pirates also matched Marshall with eight points in the final period.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls started the game off pretty flat in the first quarter but kept a solid lead. “I was really pleased with the intensity the girls came out with in the second quarter,” Rhorer said. “We struggled a little controlling the ball and making our layups in the first half. The girls came out and cleaned it up by taking care of the ball and making open shots. We were able to maintain our lead and get the win.”

Aubrey Ritchie had nine points, four rebounds and three steals to lead LSE, 7-5. Marley Schuster chipped in seven points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Olivia Davis added six points, four rebounds and one assist, Molly Rapp four points and three rebounds and Grace Poulsen with three points, three steals and two rebounds.

In the eighth grade game, LSE opened the first quarter with a 9-5 lead against Marshall and then took a 18-5 lead into the half. However, in the second half, Marshall rallied back with a 12-7 advantage to cut LSE’s back to eight.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said it wasn’t the prettiest game, but it was a win. “Give credit for our girls hanging in there despite a lot of their shots not falling.”

Loralei Hunziker had 11 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist in the game for LSE. Beth Giroux finished the game with six points, seven rebounds and one steal while Effie Morris added two points, seven steals, two rebounds and one assist, Maggie Schuster two points and eight rebounds, Mylie Edwards two points and three steals, Rowan Stock two points and two rebounds, Andi Hein one rebound and one assist and Kamrynn Hundley with two steals.

Breanna Moch had six points for Marshall.