LSE 7th-8th girls end season on winning note against Fayette

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams closed out the season on a winning note Thursday night in Fayette by beating the Lady Falcons by the scores of 33-23 and 34-23, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, LSE led Fayette 12-11 at the half and then outscored the Falcons 21-12 in the second half for the win.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said she thought the season went well. “The girls finished strong with three wins this week,” Rhorer said. “This group of girls has a promising future.”

Olivia Davis had 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals to lead LSE, who finished the season at 8-5.

Aubrey Ritchie chipped in four points, one rebound and one steal while Molly Rapp also had four points, Marley Schuster with three points, 14 rebounds and three steals, Grace Poulsen two points, six rebounds and two steals and Addy Lusby and Braylyn Craig Payne with two rebounds each.

For Fayette, Vroman had 11 points.

In the eighth grade game, LSE opened the first half with a 25-4 lead against Fayette but was outscored 19-9 in the second half.

LSE eighth grade coach Tara Brackman said this was a great team effort to pull off the win. “The first half we came out ready to play and forced them to turn the ball over and allow us to get out in transition, which allowed us to get some layups,” Brackman said. “It was a good win to end the season.”

Effie Morris had 13 points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist to lead LSE. Loralei Hunziker finished the game with 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist while Beth Giroux added five points and four rebounds, Mylie Edwards four points and one steal, Rowan Stock four rebounds and one steal, Maggie Schuster two rebounds and one steal and Kamrynn Hundley and Andi Hein each with one rebound.

For Fayette, Leah Thies had 16 points.