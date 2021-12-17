Leonard leads LSE 8th boys past Marshall

The LSE boys eighth grade basketball team outscored Marshall 24-6 in the first two quarters and never looked back, beating the Owls Wednesday night in Boonville 45-12.

The Pirates, 8-6 overall, outscored Marshall in three of the four quarters and led 12-4 after one, 24-6 at the half and 41-8 after three. LSE also matched Marshall with four points in the final period.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the second step in accomplishing their team goal of finishing the season 3-0 continued with another win versus Marshall. “My pre-game speech was basically that I really wanted to see us put together a full game of solid play on both ends of the court; we accomplished this goal, too,” Lyons said. “My boys ran our full-court press as well as they have all season. They executed our zone offenses unselfishly, getting the best shot possible on almost every possession. They rebounded well and best of all played with great intensity all 24 minutes of the contest. The box score shows how consistent and dominant they were.”

Darren Leonard had 12 points, three steals, three assists and two rebounds to lead LSE. Brooks Poulsen finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, while Braylon Ellison had seven points, 15 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and three assists, Jailyn Patel seven points, four steals, three rebounds, one assist and one block, Logan Conz four points, five rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist, Brody Porter two points, one rebound, one steal and one assist, and Clayton Schuster two points, two rebounds and one block.

As for the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team, they lost to Marshall 53-23.

The Pirates, 9-4 on the season, trailed Marshall 22-10 at the half and then was outscored 31-13 in the second half.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said the seventh grade Pirates lost to a very tall and athletic Marshall team. “Our kids fought the whole game and put up a good effort,” VanderLinden said. “They just had a better, taller, and more athletic team than we did. Again, very pleased with the effort. We were still fighting for loose balls and diving on the floor in the fourth quarter.”

Dylann Clark led all scorers for LSE with nine points along with four rebounds and three assists. Chase Chamberlain finished with eight points and four rebounds, while Tatum Hough added three points, five rebounds and one assist, Zaiden Walker two points, four rebounds and two assists, Gabe Romero-Shelton one point, two assists and one rebound, Blaine Begemann five rebounds, Braylon Banuet three rebounds and one assist, Gavin Ridgeway two rebounds and one assist, Kannen Kempf two rebounds and Maddex Jackson with one rebound.