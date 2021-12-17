Lady Pirates struggle in loss against Moberly

The Boonville girls basketball team fell for only the second time this season by losing to the Moberly Lady Spartans on the road Thursday night 62-50.

The Lady Pirates, 6-2 on the season, were outscored in three of the four quarters of play against Moberly and trailed 21-14 after one, 29-26 at the half and 43-36 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Moberly outscored Boonville 19-14.

Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said hats off to Moberly. “They shot the ball well throughout the evening and made big plays when they needed to down the stretch,” Hunziker said. “There were many times I felt we were in the process of making a run to take the lead but Moberly always came back with a huge play to stay in control. Defensively, we gave up some big threes throughout the game as well. Offensively, we had three players in double digits with Brownfield 17, West 14 and Davis 13. It has been a long two and a half weeks with playing eight games during that time. We are all looking forward to some rest here and there to get us physically and mentally recharged for a very competitive second half of the season.”

Brownfield led all scorers for Boonville with 17 points along with 10 assists, eight rebounds and five steals. West chipped in 14 points along with seven rebounds and two steals, while Davis added 13 points, three rebounds and one assist, Alison Eichelberger three points, three rebounds and one assist, Abby Fuemmeler two points, three steals and two rebounds, Faith Mesik with one point, three rebounds, one assist and one steal and Abby Pulliam with one rebound, one assist and one steal.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 29 percent from the field, 18 percent from the three-point arc and 67 percent from the foul line.

For Moberly, Billington had 21, Messer 14 and Link with 11.

In the JV game, Moberly defeated Boonville 39-16.

The Lady Pirates, 1-1 on the season, trailed Moberly 19-3 at the half and 32-3 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 13-7 advantage in the final period.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls got off to a rough start against a very good Moberly team and just got themselves in too deep of a hole. “Moberly had some good athletes who were able to split our press and get to the rim, and we couldn’t counter offensively,” Moore said. “We were able to build some momentum in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. I was proud of the way the girls continue to battle even though we struggled shooting and got into foul trouble. If we can compete every game like we did in the fourth quarter, we’ll be very competitive going forward.”

Lillian Newham had 11 of the team’s 16 points for Boonville. Casey Bedell and Elly Rapp finished the game with two points each while Reagan Wilson added one point.

For Moberly, Kendereona Robinson had 10 points and Savanna Orscheln with nine.