Boonville allows Moberly to have big fourth quarter

The Boonville boys basketball team had one bad quarter and that proved to be the difference Thursday night on the road in a 76-70 loss against the Moberly Spartans.

The Pirates, dropping to 3-5 on the season, led Moberly 21-19 after one, 39-33 at the half and 50-47 after three before allowing the Spartans to go on a 28-20 run in the final period for the come from behind victory.

Boonville boys coach Mark Anderson said the boys played a solid first half and went into the locker room with a 39-33 lead. “We then extended our lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter,” Anderson said. “Offensively,in the first two and a half quarters we were really good and were kind of able to get to the rim at will. Moberly has a great player in Jaisten Payne, and we held him to seven points in the first half and I felt pretty good about how we guarded him in the first half. About midway through the third quarter, the game seemed to turn on a dime. We had some costly and seemingly unforced turnovers, and we stopped doing the things both offensively and defensively that had made us successfully up to that point. We also let Payne get going; he got to the free throw line a few times, and we lost him a couple of times and he made us pay.

“We felt coming into the game that Payne was the key to the game; if we could make his points come tough, we liked our chances. But Payne had 10 points in the third quarter and then had 18 points in the fourth quarter. We’ve talked repeatedly over the past couple of years about the fact that we continue to let the opponent’s best players have best nights, and that happened again tonight. Payne was 13 of 17 from the free throw line all by himself, and we once again struggled from the free throw line, going 9 of 18 from the line. We’re going to have to find a way to start guarding people and getting some stops. We gave up 76 points tonight. I thought we rebounded well on the defensive side, and it was nice to see Luke and DaWan both have big nights. But it felt like we let one get away tonight, especially after having the game in control halfway through the third quarter.”

Luke Green had the high game for Boonville with 24 points along with five steals, four rebounds and one assist. DaWan Lomax chipped in 16 points along with six rebounds and three assists while Jackson Johns added nine points, four rebounds and four assists, Dakota Troost seven points, five rebounds and three assists, Evan Bishop six points, three rebounds and one assist, Colby Caton five points and one steal Garrett Hundley with three points and one rebound and Caidyn Hazel with one steal.

For Moberly, Jaisten Payne finished with 35 points. Cael Head had 12 and Zayne Montgomery and Martez Nabors each with 11.

As a team, Boonville shot 50 percent from the field, 35 percent from the three and 50 percent from the foul line. Moberly shot 55 percent from the field, 33 percent from the three and 64 percent from the line.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Moberly 55-37.

The Pirates, 2-0 on the season, opened the game with a 23-2 lead but was outscored 18-3 in the second quarter to go into the half on top 26-20. Moberly never got any closer in the ball game as Boonville held a 29-17 scoring edge in the second half for the win.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys did a great job on both sides of the ball in the first quarter by getting stops and attacking the rim for easy baskets. “Once again we had a lot of different guys score and I felt like this was a really good team effort,” Hill said. “We just need to make sure we play all four quarters and not have periods in the game where we play awful. We have to be more consistent and play at a high level the whole game.”

Caidyn Hazel had the high game for Boonville with 11 points. Cooper Pfeiffer chipped in eight while Garrett Hundley and Tucker Lorenz added seven points each, Blake Griffin six, Rhad Leathers five, Bentley Turner four, Henry Rohrbach three and Dakota Williams and Lawson Edwards each with two.

Jay Lindsay had 13 points in the game for Moberly.