Ss. Peter & Paul boys beat St. Andrews, girls lose nailbiter

The Ss. Peter & Paul boys grade basketball team had the perfect send off to the eighth grade class Tuesday night with a 40-34 win over the St. Andrews Pirates.

The Warriors, improving to 2-7 on the season, opened the first quarter with a 6-6 tie against St. Andrews and then outscored the Pirates 8-5 in the second period to lead at the half 14-11. Ss. Peter & Paul also had a big third quarter by outscoring St. Andrews 18-11 to extend the lead to 32-22. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Pirates rallied back with a 12-8 advantage.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys played their tails off and got a great team win. “I continue to preach on giving more effort and better attitude regardless of how the game may be going,” Oswald said. “Lucas Schuster was an animal in the paint, going after every rebound possible. Brayden Viertel was very aggressive, especially in the second half. That helped us extend to a 10 point lead at one point. We faced some adversity late in the game, but I thought our kids responded well and held on for the victory. Wade Frederick knocked down two huge free throws in a very clutch situation. I am very proud of this group of kids tonight and the strides they have made throughout the year.”

Brayden Viertel had the high game for Ss. Peter & Paul with 22 points. Lucas Schuster chipped in eight while Jackson Shelton and Wade Frederick added four points each and Sammy Hage with two.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul girls, they fell to St. Andrews 41-37.

The Lady Warriors, 7-3 on the season, trailed St. Andrews 12-9 after one and 26-16 at the half before rallying back with a 31-30 lead in the third quarter. However, in the final period, St. Andrews outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 11-6.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a tough loss. “We got into foul trouble very early in the game and had to play more conservative than we normally would play,” Oswald said. “The girls battled through, though. At the start of the third quarter, it felt like a different game for us. We started attacking their defense, took better shots, we just made plays for ourselves which got us the lead by the end of the third. But again, fouls played a big factor in the fourth and we had to adjust our play.”

Bella Imhoff led the Lady Warriors with 11 points, five rebounds and one steal. Kylie Imhoff finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and three steals, while Mabry Caton had eight points, two rebounds and one steal, Hillary James six points and three rebounds, Delaney Rowlett two points and seven rebounds, Addison Johnson two points, three rebounds and one steal and Alyssa Brownfield, Lauren Thompson and Ellise Kirchner each with one rebound.

St. Andrews was led by Ava Schlotzhauer with 36 of the team’s 41 points. Myra Haas had four and Betty Petree with one.