Ss. Peter & Paul 7th girls edge Southern Boone, 19-15

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team led Southern Boone at the end of each quarter to come away with a 19-15 win Wednesday night in Boonville.

The Lady Warriors, 9-2 on the season, led Southern Boone 6-3 after one, 11-10 at the half and 16-14 after three quarters of play. Ss. Peter & Paul also outscored the Eagles 3-2 in the fourth.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls are playing better basketball lately. “I’m so proud of how things don’t go right and the girls still stay strong and work through adversity,” Griffin said. “We have played tougher competition and the girls have handled it well. Even though we won the game some of the girls are disappointed in how they played. That’s what coaches love to see. The girls don’t settle for a win, they strive to be better each day. Katie and Isabel combined for 15 of the 19 points. Both Elizabeth and Charlotte chipped in two points each. Our guards really keep us in games with their defense. Charlotte was in foul trouble most of the game, which limited her playing time. Aubrey Frederick really has stepped up to help lately for us. I’m glad to see her have confidence in herself. We have two games left of the season. We have really started playing some good ball. Our season will be over on Monday.”

Katie Drummond led the Lady Warriors with eight points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist. Isabel Alvizo chipped in seven points, five rebounds and one steal, while Elizabeth Eichelberger added two points, eight rebounds and one assist, Charlotte Rohrbach two points, six rebounds, one steal and one assist, Ellise Gramlich four rebounds and one steal, Aubrey Frederick five rebounds and Avery Rapp with four rebounds.

Southern Boone was led by Abby Haskamp with six points.

In the eighth grade game, Southern Boone defeated Ss. Peter & Paul 27-18.

The Lady Warriors, 7-4 on the season, trailed Southern Boone 18-5 at the half and 22-9 after three quarters of play before rallying back with a 9-5 advantage in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a tough game. “We knew Southern Boone was going to be competitive,” Oswald said. “We just didn’t come prepared to play in the first quarter and had to play catch up for the rest of the game. That, along with a lot of unforced turnovers hurt us. Second and third quarters we matched Southern Boone point for point and then had a better fourth quarter. I am pleased how the girls never gave up and fought the entire game. That says a lot about their character and how they are as a team. We’ll bounce back and will learn from our mistakes like we always do and be more prepared for our next challenge.”

Bella Imhoff had 11 points, two steals and one rebound to lead the Lady Warriors. Mabry Caton finished the game with two points, three rebounds and two steals, while Addison Johnson had two points and three rebounds, Kylie Imhoff two points, two steals and one rebound, Hillary James one point and seven rebounds, Delaney Rowlett eight rebounds and Alyssa Brownfield and Lauren Thompson each with one rebound.

Southern Boone was led by Hayden Chaney with 11 points.