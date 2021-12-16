New Franklin boys and girls win on the road against Slater

For the second time this season, the New Franklin boys basketball team came away victorious against the Slater Wildcats.

Although the first came in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament the first week of December, the Bulldogs made it count again-this time in conference play-by beating Slater 56-37 Tuesday night in Slater.

New Franklin, improving to 6-2 on the season and 2-0 in the CAC, outscored Slater in all but one quarter and led 15-6 after one, 39-18 at the half and 47-30 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth, the Bulldogs held a 9-7 scoring edge.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said this group of young men executed the game plan very well. “Slater is a good team that was shorthanded and always a tough place to play,” Dobson said. “We took our time on the offensive end and held them to one shot on most defensive possessions. I am proud of these young men and we look to finish out the semester on a high note on Thursday.”

Drake Clark led three players in double figures for New Franklin with 15 points. Tanner Bishop and Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in 12 points each while Tre Cowans added eight, Owen Armentrout three and Owen Curry, Caleb Hull and Brett Boggs each with two.

For Slater, Jakorie Terrell had 18 and Brandon Terrill with 10.

New Franklin finished 14 of 23 from the free throw line for 61 percent.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they defeated Slater 46-23.

The Lady Bulldogs, 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the CAC, outscored Slater in all four quarters and led 12-9 after one, 24-17 at the half and 34-17 after three. Meanwhile, in the fourth, New Franklin held a 12-6 advantage.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said this was a good road win. “We were pretty shaky in the first half, but picked it up in the second,” Vetter said. “This group responds well and works hard for these wins. We have one more game on Thursday before break.”

Kristen Flick, Brynn Belstle and Addy Salmon each had eight points in the game for New Franklin. Carly Dorson finished the game with seven points, while Kelsi Fair added six, Tatum Hoover three and Abby Maupin, Kebrea Fair and Emma Rice each with two points.

For Slater, Hmaya Cortez and Madison Prysock each had six points. Deliza Cortez finished the game with five points while Kemna Lemmon and Maria McCabe added two points each and Aubry Mayer and Tanlea Grimes with one point apiece.

In girls JV action, New Franklin beat Slater 22-6.

In girls JV action on Wednesday, the Lady Bulldogs won 30-23 against Sweet Springs.

Kebrea Fair finished the game with 16 points for New Franklin, who led 18-13 at the half and 26-17 after three quarters of play. Brynn Belstle finished the game with six, while Emersyn Eads added five and Brooklyn Brown with three.

Jessie Hartline had seven points in the game for Sweet Springs.