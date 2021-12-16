LSE girls double up Versailles

The LSE girls seventh and eighth grade basketball teams won a pair of games Monday night at home by beating the Versailles Tigers 36-15 and 51-17, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, the Lady Pirates opened the game with a 18-4 lead after one against Versailles and then outscored the Tigers 8-0 in the second period to lead at the half 26-4. Versailles outscored LSE 11-10 in the second half.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls started the game really aggressive, and they did well scoring off of their press breaker. “We jumped out to a big lead and never really looked back,” Rhorer said.

Olivia Davis finished the game with 18 points to lead LSE. She also had six rebounds and two steals. Grace Poulsen chipped in six points, four steals and one assist, while Molly Rapp added four points, Aubrey Ritchie two points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists, Emma Pfeiffer two points and two rebounds, Lily Gordon two points, one rebound and one steal, Natalie Skoufos two points and one steal, Kameryn Sosa two rebounds and one steal and Addy Lusby with two rebounds.

Versailles was led by Amanda Vera with eight points and Regan Wilson with seven points.

In the eighth grade game, LSE jumped out to a 23-2 first quarter lead and then outscored Versailles 12-8 in the second period to go into the half on top 35-10. The Lady Pirates also held a 16-7 advantage in the second half.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said the girls gave a great defensive effort in the first half. “It was a very physical game and I am extremely proud of the way our girls handled themselves on the court,” Brackman said. “They represented Boonville with character and integrity. Wonderful team effort from all the girls tonight.”

Loralei Hunziker had 15 points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists to lead the Lady Pirates. Effie Morris finished the game with a double-double with 12 points and 10 steals along with five rebounds and two assists. Rowan Stock chipped in eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Beth Giroux added four points, one rebound and one steal, Andi Hein four points and one rebound, Mylie Edwards and Maggie Schuster each with two points, two rebounds and one assist and Kamrynn Hundley with one steal.

Versailles was led by Lilly Keeter with seven points.