LSE boys win big on the road against Versailles

The LSE boys seventh and eighth grade basketball teams picked up the sweep on the road Monday night against the Versailles Tigers, winning by the scores of 38-7 and 49-36, respectively.

In the seventh grade game, the Pirates opened the game by outscoring Versailles 20-2 in the first-two quarters and then held a 18-5 scoring edge in the second half to win the game by 31.

The win was the third in a row for the Pirates.

“We jumped out with a big lead again and played hard to increase the lead as the game went on,” said LSE coach Rob VanderLinden. “Another game where all the kids got playing time and made contributions to the win.”

Tatum Hough led all scorers for LSE with nine points along with four rebounds and one assist. Chase Chamberlain finished the game with seven points, four rebounds and one assist, while Kaden Thacker added six points, 11 rebounds and one assist, Dylann Clark six points, two rebounds and one assist, Gabe Romero-Shelton three points, three rebounds and one assist, Kannen Kempf three points, two rebounds and one assist, Elijah Ueligger three points and two rebounds, Donavin Atkins one point, two rebounds and two assists, Gavin Ridgeway seven rebounds and two assists, Zaiden Walker three rebounds and two assists, Maddex Jackson and Blaine Begemann each with three rebounds and one assist, Drew Jones two rebounds and Braylon Banuet with two assists and one rebound.

In the eighth grade game, LSE outscored Versailles in all but the fourth and led the Tigers 15-7 after one, 30-15 at the half and 47-24 after three. Versailles held a 12-2 advantage in the fourth.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said this is the first step in accomplishing their team goal of finishing the season 3-0. “It started last night with a solid win versus a good Versailles team,” Lyons said. “Once again we started out with too many mistakes on the offensive end and giving up too many second and third attempted shots on the defensive end; this allowed the game to be closer than it should have been. But we got things going for us near the end of the first quarter and then ran on all cylinders throughout the second and third to take a commanding 23 point lead going into the fourth quarter. I then allowed my bench to play the entire fourth quarter, so they could get some long deserved minutes on the court, and we ended up winning by 13. I’m very proud of my boys effort, once again, and so glad to see Jailyn Patel have a breakout game; I knew it was coming.”

Patel led seven players in scoring for LSE, 7-6, with 23 points in addition to five steals, three rebounds and three assists. Darren Leonard chipped in seven points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal, while Logan Conz added six points, three block shots, two steals, two assists and one rebound, Brooks Poulsen five points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, Aden Meyers four points, one rebound and one steal, Braylon Ellison two points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, five block shots and two steals, and Clayton Schuster two points, one rebound and one block shot.