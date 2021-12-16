Lady Tigers win conference opener against Glasgow, 66-50

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers basketball team had another moment Tuesday night on the road against the Glasgow Yellowjackets.

After capturing the championship in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic last weekend, the Lady Tigers went on the road Tuesday night for their first conference game of the season and came away with a 66-50 win.

The Lady Tigers, 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the CAC, outscored Glasgow in all but the third quarter and led 13-4 after one, 30-16 at the half and 44-37 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, Pilot Grove held a 22-13 advantage.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said the girls added another good road victory to their resume. “I thought it was a great start against a quality conference opponent,” Fricke said. “We really came out aggressively and set the tone early. Our defensive showing in the first quarter was nearly perfect. We lost Malia twice in the press and she got a couple of buckets, but that was it. A most the lead grew to 19, but Glasgow went on a run in the third quarter to cut it all the way back to seven. I thought our girls responded to that run very well. We kept our cool, made our adjustments, and went on our own 8-0 run right after that. Basketball is a game of momentum.

“The more we play the more the girls are aware of swings of the game. With that knowledge comes the recognition of when it is a big possession and we need a bucket or we have to get a stop on the defensive end. The awareness that they are in that moment is the first step of being ready for when the next moment comes. Our preparedness for those big moments in games allows us to continue having those good responses. Glasgow really gave us their best shot in that third quarter and we came back to stretch the lead out once again. I’m very pleased with the overall performance.”

Emma Sleeper led three players in double figures for Glasgow with 20 points. Marci Lammers chipped in 16 while Grace Phillips added 10, Natalie Glenn nine, Leah Vollrath seven and Lauren Krumm and Brooke Lorenz each with two.

For Glasgow, Brenna Hubbard had 19 and Malia Carmack with 18.

As for the Pilot Grove boys, they fell to Glasgow 63-41.

The Tigers, 2-3 overall and 0-1 in the CAC, trailed Glasgow 35-18 at the half and 52-26 after three before rallying back with a 15-11 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said our first struggling game as a team. “We weren’t able to fall into any type of rhythm all night,” Skaggs said. “Just an overall rough performance from the field, shooting an overall 22 percent. Certainly, not the way we wanted to open up conference play.”

Drew Sanders had the game high for Glasgow with 25 points.

For Pilot Grove, Logan Goehman had 12, Bo Vinson 10, Beau Walker nine, Seth Blumhorst four and Dade Christy and Hayden Sleeper each with two.