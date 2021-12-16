Boonville frosh boys win home opener against Marshall

The Boonville boys freshmen basketball team featured a balanced scoring attack in its home opener Monday night while leading Marshall from start to finish for a 42-30 victory.

The Pirates, 2-3 on the season, opened the game with eight straight points against Marshall and led 9-6 after one. Boonville also outscored the Owls 13-10 in the second period but had the lead cut to two at 16-14 after a three by Marshall’s Shawn Hensley with 3:02 left in the half. The Pirates went on a 6-2 run after that to closeout the half up 22-16.

Marshall never got any closer in the ball game as Boonville opened the second half on a 10-0 run with baskets by Gabe Medeiros, Rhad Leathers, Jamal Franklin and Brady Blank to extend the lead to 32-16. Marshall’s only basket in the period came on a three by Hensley to cut the lead to 32-19.

Boonville also opened the fourth quarter with five straight with a basket by Leathers and a three by Kailen Vaca to push the lead to 37-19. However, over the next two minutes, Marshall outscored Boonville 9-2 to cut the lead back to 11 at 39-28 with 2:55 left. The Pirates outscored Marshall 3-2 for the rest of the game to seal the victory.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said it was nice to get a win in their first home game of the season. “I was pleased with the way our guys played,” Hackman said. “We had a lot of guys get minutes, and had a lot of different players contribute by scoring the ball. We talked at halftime about our intensity, because I thought we could still bring it up another level. We came out in the third quarter and only allowed three points, which ultimately led to us getting the win. We hope to continue with another win next week against Eldon at home.”

Leathers led all scorers in the game for Boonville with 14. Medeiros and Blank chipped in six points each, while Franklin and Jonah Bailey added four points each, Vaca three, Isaac Watring and Simon Granger two points apiece and Ashton Kluck with one.

For Marshall, Shawn Hensley finished the game with 13 points.