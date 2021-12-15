Pirates fall on the road against Fulton, 75-42

The Boonville Pirates basketball team ran into what head coach Mark Anderson called a “buzzsaw” Monday night on the road against the Fulton Hornets.

While facing possibly three teams in their district next year, the Fulton Hornets looked every bit as good as a top 10 team in Class 4 after beating Boonville 75-42.

“Fulton is really, really good, and we knew going in that we would have to play very well to have a chance tonight,” Anderson said. “They’ve got lots of pieces-a big, athletic post player, a long, athletic wing, a great point guard that can do it all, and a guy who can be a great three point shooter. I thought we actually did a decent job on their two big kids (Lancaster and Galbreath), given our lack of size inside, and I thought we fought hard on the defensive boards. But they’re really hard to deal with when they shoot it as well as they did tonight. We also had some frustrating, self-inflicted turnovers particularly in the first half that allowed them to get away from us and break the game open.

“It felt like we struggled from the three-point line tonight, and I’m sure Fulton had a lot to do with that. They’ve got some guys that are really long and athletic, and it makes it hard to get open looks. Unfortunately, with our lack of size, we’re a team that has to rely on shooting from the perimeter, and when we don’t shoot it well it makes it difficult for us. I was generally pleased with how we guarded inside and how we battled on the defensive boards, but we’ve got to do a little better job of locating shooters-especially as guys get hot and have hit a couple of shots.”

While dropping to 3-4 on the season compared to 6-1 for Fulton, the Pirates were right there with the Hornets early on while trailing by just seven (19-12) after one. However, the second and third quarters proved to be Boonville’s downfall as Fulton held a 19-9 advantage in the second period to lead 38-21 at the half. The Hornets also outscored Boonville 25-12 in the third to extend the lead to 30 at 63-33. Meanwhile, in the final period, Fulton held a 12-9 scoring edge.

Josh Reams led four players in double figures for Fulton with 20 points. Lancaster chipped in 16, Galbreath 11 and Walker Gohring with 10.

For Boonville, Jackson Johns had 13, Luke Green 11, DaWan Lomax seven, Colby Caton four, Tucker Lorenz three and Evan Bishop and Caidyn Hazel each with two.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Fulton 43-41.

The Pirates, 1-0 on the season, trailed Fulton 24-18 at the half before rallying back with a 25-17 scoring edge in the second half for the win.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said it was great to start the year off with a win. “It can be difficult when you play your first game against a team that has already played three games,” Hill said. “This was a good team effort with a lot of guys who scored tonight, which is a testament to our depth. I felt that we could have been more vocal defensively and we have to shoot free throws better. We were 6 of 15 at the line with most of those chances coming in the fourth quarter. We had chances to put the game out of reach from the foul line and we didn’t convert. We also have to do a better job of limiting the other team’s best player. We knew coming into this game that they had a really good player. One of the keys to our success was knowing where he was defensively and making his baskets difficult. I thought he got some pretty easy looks throughout the game. We just lost him in our zone and gave him easy looks. With that said we did a great job defensively on the last possession of the game when we had to have a stop for the win. Overall, this was a great way to start the season.”

Henry Rohrbach and Rhad Leathers each had 10 points in the game for Boonville. Caidyn Hazel and Garrett Hundley added six points each, while Cooper Pfeiffer had four, Blake Griffin three, Ben Lutz two and Lawson Edwards and Tucker Lorenz each with one.

Fulton was led by Rowdy Gohring with 24.