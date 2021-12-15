Brownfield picks up 1,500th career point, Lady Pirates win 57-34

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team had three things happen on its way to beating the Fulton Hornets 57-34 Monday night in Fulton.

Along with the 23 point win over the Lady Hornets, Boonville also notched its fifth straight win to improve to 6-1 on the season. Lastly, Boonville senior Addi Brownfield picked up her 1,500th career point against Fulton.

Boonville Lady Pirates basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said the game against Fulton was one of those nights where the energy was down some and their shooting was off, especially in the first half. “Coming out the second half we did a lot better in those categories and continued to extend the lead to almost 30 before they cut into it,” Hunziker said. “Congratulations to Addi Brownfield for being only the second ever Lady Pirate to reach 1,500 points after scoring 27 tonight.

While the energy may have been down, according to Hunziker, the Lady Pirates still outscored Fulton in three of the four quarters and led 10-3 after one, 27-15 at the half and 46-22 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, Fulton staged a slight come back by outscoring Boonville 12-11.

As for Brownfield, the senior standout finished the game with a game-high 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the field, 2 of 7 from the three and 5 of 9 from the foul line. She also had nine rebounds, seven steals and four assists.

Zoe Davis finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal, while Emma West added seven points, six rebounds and one assist, Abby Fuemmeler six points and one rebound, Abby Pulliam two points and one rebound, Alison Eichelberger one point, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Faith Mesik two steals, one assist and one rebound, Zoey Lang one rebound and one steal, Lillian Newham one steal, Molly Schuster one rebound, and Twleva Mason with one rebound.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 45 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three and 56 percent from the foul line.

As for the scoring in the game for Fulton, Pittman had 11, Trowbridge seven and Henderson with five.

In the JV game, Boonville defeated Fulton 24-17.

The Lady Pirates, 1-0 on the season, trailed Fulton 8-4 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 9-5 advantage in the second period to tie the game at 13-all at the half. Boonville never trailed after that by outscoring the Hornets 11-4 in the second half.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said in the first game of the year, the girls came out with a high level of defensive energy. “We were able to get a lot of steals and deflections in the half court game, and that helped keep the pace and tempo that we want to play,” Moore said. “Fulton did a nice job defensively, so we struggled to get into much of an offensive rhythm. However, the girls were able to hit big shots down the stretch and get to the free throw line when we needed to keep momentum on our side and that was the difference in the end.”

Lillian Newham paced all scorers in the game for Boonville with nine points. Brooke Brown and Elly Rapp chipped in four while Reagan Wilson, Becca Shaw and Casey Bedell added two points each and Aaleigha Elbert with one point.

Fulton was led by Ousley with six and Dyro with three.