Boonville lands 2 players on MFCA All-State Team and 8 All-District

The Boonville Pirates football team was once again well represented by the Missouri Football Coaches Association with eight players selected to the Class 3 District 5 All-District Team and two players named to the Class 3 All-State Team for the 2021 season.

While closing out the season at 8-3 overall, Boonville also recorded its best finish in the Tri-County Conference by finishing second at 6-1.

Boonville Pirates football coach Greg Hough said all eight players on the all-district list were great players this year. “All eight have experienced and conquered different challenges over the season,” Hough said. “I feel I can speak confidently for all coaches and teammates, we are extremely proud of these guys. We appreciate all the seniors have done for us on and off the field. Through hard work and team success we hope to have more next year.”

Players selected to the Class 3 District 5 All-District Team for Boonville were seniors Jamesian McKee at defensive back, DaWan Lomax at running back, and Peyton Hahn at offensive line, juniors Colby Caton at quarterback, Tyson Ellison at defensive end, Jackson Johns at defensive back, and Connor Acton at linebacker, and sophomore Dakota Troost at wide receiver.

McKee and Lomax were also recently selected to the MFCA All-State Football Team. McKee was a first team selection at defensive back, while Lomax was a second team pick as an athlete.

McKee, a two-year starter for the Pirates at defensive back, finished the season with 56 total tackles with two tackles for loss, one half sack, five interceptions, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also had 523 yards rushing the ball on 76 carries and 10 touchdowns while finishing with 16 receptions for 296 yards and four scores. In all, McKee scored 14 touchdowns and 32 two-point conversions during the season.

McKee said his main goal this year was to get first team all-state. “Last year I got second team at defensive back but I thought should have gotten first team and then this year I ended up getting first team so that was like my main goal this year,” McKee said.

While playing both offense and defense this year for Boonville, McKee said he thought the Eldon game was his best game this season. “We were down at halftime and I think I had like one touchdown,” McKee said, “and then I got three touchdowns in the second half and forced a fumble to seal the game. I also thought I played pretty well against Osage. I think I had like two or three touchdowns in that game.”

Hough said McKee is and was the team’s “Swiss Army” knife on the football field. “He eliminated each teams best receiver in man to man situations, could defend the run versus teams who wanted to run right at us. As stated before his talent was known coming into the season but his leadership and confidence is what flourished as the season progressed. He had a MVP type season for us and post-season awards continue to flow in for him, solidifying the season we as a staff and teammates already knew he had.”

As for Lomax, the senior running back led the Pirates in rushing with 117 carries for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 11.5 yards per carry and 122.5 yards per game. He also had 23 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Lomax said it was a goal that he had since last year to make all-state. “I got all-district last year so for me to set a goal and actually see myself achieve it is very special to me,” Lomax said.

Lomax said his best game this year was against Osage, where he had four touchdowns and 211 yards rushing. On defense, Lomax had 20 total tackles with three tackles for loss.

Hough said Lomax’s ability to “get out” every time he touched the ball is what makes him one of the best. “He averaged 11.5 yards per carry, a stat no other back with over 100 carries on the season was near,” Hough said. “DaWan and others on our team earned the attention and respect of each team that saw us in person or on film Successful teams are sent by many and that’s important when it comes to post season recognition.”