Tigers put up a good fight in loss to Sacred Heart, Lock leads Prairie Home past Tuscumbia

The Pilot Grove boys basketball team put up what head coach Derek Skaggs called one heck of a fight Thursday night in a 76-63 loss against Sedalia Sacred Heart in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.

In other games Thursday night in the tournament, the Prairie Home boys defeated Tuscumbia 64-27 while the Leeton boys beat Sturgeon 77-42.

While the loss dropped Pilot Grove to 1-2 on the season, Skaggs said Sacred Heart is always among the best in Class 2 basketball. “Sacred Heart is undefeated and I thought our kids put up one heck of a fight,” Skaggs said. “We didn’t let that affect our state of mind. We came out with a 8-0 start and knew there were going to be several runs throughout the game. I just told our kids to be prepared to weather every storm and never feel like they are out of it. We had to end the second quarter without Bo Vinson on the floor and they went on a 10-0 run to close before the half up 13. We were able to survive the same situation two nights prior with Dade and Bo in foul trouble against Prairie Home. Tonight, we never could seem to close that gap and you won’t against a good team like Sacred Heart. We need our senior length and experience on the floor in games like this and they know it. We have to be better in that aspect. The great thing is we are three games in and playing some pretty good basketball.”

Although Sacred Heart led by as much as 13 in the first half, which took a 8-0 run in the final minute and 22 seconds in the second period, the Tigers were never really out of the ball game while trailing by just four (21-17) after one. Pilot Grove also fought and clawed its way back to a one point game after a three by freshman Beau Walker off the bench to make it 27-26 with 4:32 left in the half.

Walker, who finished the game with a career-high 17 points, also hit a basket with 2:04 remaining to keep Pilot Grove within striking distance at 33-30. However, in the final minute of the half, Sacred Heart came back and reeled off eight straight to lead at the break 43-30.

The Gremlins also outscored Pilot Grove 22-13 in the second.

The Tigers wound up matching Sacred Heart with 33 points in the second half and had the lead to single digits twice at 48-40 with three minutes left in the third and 65-57 with 4:04 remaining in the fourth. Both were as a result of threes by Walker.

Sacred Heart outscored Pilot Grove 16-15 in the third while the Tigers held a 18-17 advantage in the fourth.

Coen Brown led all scorers for Sacred Heart with 25 points while Connor Brown added 14.

For Pilot Grove, Walker had 17, Dade Christy 15, Bo Vinson 13, Ian Sprick nine, Logan Goehman four, Hayden Sleeper three and Connor Rhorer with two.

As for the Prairie Home Panthers, they also had a great start in the first game against Tuscumbia while leading 17-7 after one. However, in the second quarter, the Lions went on a 10-0 run during a three minute stretch to turn a 23-9 deficit into a 23-19 ball game.

Tuscumbia never got any closer in the ball game as Prairie Home closed out the first half on a 5-0 run to extend the lead back to nine at 28-19.

The second half was all Prairie Home as the Panthers opened the third quarter with six straight points to go up 34-19 and then reeled off another 10 in a row late in the period to push the lead to 44-21.

Prairie Home also outscored Tuscumbia 20-4 in the third to go up 48-23 and then held a 16-4 advantage in the final period to win the game by 37.

Oliver Lock led three players in double figures for Prairie Home with 18 points. Tripp Kendrick chipped in 12 while Layne Brandes added 10, Jackson Pitts eight, Peyton Pitts six, Grant Milne five, Christian Nieves three and Landon Case with two.

For Tuscumbia, Bentley Boggs had 14 and Conner Burks 11.