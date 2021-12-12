Pirate wrestlers win dual against Warrensburg, 42-35

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team recorded wins in six of the 10 matches for a 42-35 win over the Warrensburg Tigers Thursday night in Warrensburg.

The Pirates, 2-2 overall, recorded wins by fall in three of the six wins and had two other wins by major decision.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said he thought the team wrestled well defensively against Warrensburg. “We won six out of the 10 varsity matches wrestled tonight against Warrensburg,” Hahn said. “The girls only had one match and Audrionnah Donahue won that. In JV matches, we won one out of the three matches. Caleb Martin, Xavier Flippin, Tyson White and Ryder Comegys were some of my younger guys that wrestled well. Travis Dell and Peyton Hahn were good leaders tonight and stayed undefeated. Overall, I thought the kids wrestled well. We won more matches than we lost on boys’ varsity. We had some competitive matches, and it was a good experience for the team. The kids wrestled well defensively on their feet and this team seems to really support each other. The kids do a great job supporting one another. We still need mat time and more experience for my younger guys.”

In the 10 matches wrestled, Boonville opened the night with two straight wins at 126 and 138 with Caleb Martin winning by a 8-4 decision over Keyen Soto and Xavier Flippin winning by a major decision over Mason Fritsch 9-1. Meanwhile, in the 145 pound weight class, Chase Amos lost by a fall against Maddox Snyder in 1:45. Then, at 152, Tyson White won by a major decision over Kevin Norton 9-0.

Warrensburg took the next-two matches at 160 and 170, with Aiden Walker winning by pin over Eli Stock in 2:00 and Daniel Wroblewski by fall over Gage Hodes in 1:20.

However, with four matches remaining, Boonville came back with pins in three of those matches with Travis Dell winning by fall over Reid Kearfott in 1:30 in the 182 pound weight class, Ryder Comegys recording a second period pin against Trenton Barnhart in 3:15 at 220, and Peyton Hahn by fall over Tatum Davis in 1:02 at 285.

In the only other match at 195, Drake Cottrell lost by fall to Isaiah Williams in 38 seconds.

In three exhibition matches, Maciah Collum won by fall over John Palomo in 1:00 in the 285 pound weight class, Jacob Thoma lost by fall in 1:07 against Landon Nau in the 152 pound weight class, and Christian Escamilla lost by fall in 4:25 against Elias McKinley in the 195 pound weight class.

In the only girls varsity match, sophomore wrestler Audrionnah Donahue won by fall in the 125 pound weight class against Avah Hall in 1:39.