Pilot Grove girls, Sacred Heart boys capture championships in Tiger Classic

Up until Friday night’s game against the Sturgeon Bulldogs in the championship in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic, the Pilot Grove girls basketball team had been perfect on the season in three games.

You can make that four in a row now after leading Sturgeon from start to finish for a convincing 58-33 victory.

While outscoring the Lady Bulldogs in all four quarters, Pilot Grove never left its foot on the pedal while taking a 36-15 lead into the half. The Lady Tigers were also relentless in the final two periods by outscoring Sturgeon 22-18.

“That was a great championship game,” said Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke. “I loved the atmosphere of it. I really think the girls came out focused and ready from the jump. Our defense was solid all night. It was just a great game. We were very balanced in our scoring. Natalie Glenn had a game high 12 points. I’ll have to go back and watch film, but there isn’t a doubt in my mind that Natalie had a double-double tonight in points and rebounds. She had many memorable moments of crashing the glass, both offensively and defensively. Emma Sleeper also went for double digits with 10, and then we had another 10 huge points off the bench from Kendall Rhorer. I was very pleased with her toughness and aggressiveness when she found herself on the floor. It was very impressive. We’re looking to keep this momentum going into next week as we travel to Glasgow Tuesday for a tough conference game.”

Glenn’s 12 points was the game high for both teams. Sleeper and Rhorer each chipped in 10 while Marci Lammers added eight, Grace Phillips and Leah Vollrath seven each and Lauren Krumm and Claire Rentel each with two points.

For Sturgeon, Aydon Wilhite had eight, Brooklyn Daugherty six and Katheryn Dothage with five.

In another game Friday night, the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team fell in double overtime against Sacred Heart 68-60.

The Lady Dragons, 0-6 on the season, led Sacred Heart 25-22 at the half but was outscored 31-28 in the second half to tie the game at 53-all. Meanwhile, after both teams scored three points in the first overtime, Sacred Heart came back and outscored Bunceton with Prairie Home 12-4 in the second overtime for the win.

Bunceton coach Chris Herriman said with two starters down, he had to lean heavily on the bench. “I am very proud of my team and how hard they battled Friday night,” Herriman said. “The entire team stepped up and fought hard deep into the second overtime. This loss hurts and the lesson learned will stick with the girls and ultimately pay off down the road. They had no answer for Madison Brown, as Sacred Heart double and triple teamed her. She ended with 27 points and when we would get covered up, she would dish to the others. Riley Zimmerman had her break out game with 14 points and some clutch free throws in the first OT. Laney Heilman consistently produces for us and stuck them for 11 points. Paiton Williams put up seven and gave us 30 plus minutes, one week reactivated from an ankle injury. Alexia Hein played the entire game and was a giant help on both sides of the ball. She finished with one point.”

Sacred Heart was led by Kiley Beykirch with 19 and Mariana Restrepro with 13.

In games on Saturday, Sacred Heart boys defeated Leeton in the championship 66-59.

The Gremlins trailed Leeton 34-21 at the half but rallied back with a 44-25 advantage in the second half for the win.

Coen Brown had 22 points to lead all scorers in the game for Sacred Heart. Leeton was led by Cody Shackelford with 18.

In the third place game, Pilot Grove beat Otterville 82-64.

The Tigers, 2-2 on the season, opened the first half with a 35-29 lead against Otterville and then outscored the Eagles 47-35 in the second half.

Seth Blumhorst led three players in double figures for Pilot Grove with 16 while Bo Vinson and Logan Goehman added 15 points each. Austin Krause had 24 for Otterville.

In the fifth place game, Sturgeon edged Prairie Home with Bunceton 46-45.

Ben Doss had 21 points and Jacob Smith 19 for Sturgeon, while Layne Brandes led all scorers for Prairie Home with Bunceton with 14.

Prairie Home with Bunceton led Sturgeon 35-13 at the half and 37-23 after three but was outscored 23-8 in the final period.