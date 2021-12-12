New Franklin boys and girls win CAC opener against Madison

The New Franklin boys and girls basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start in the Central Activities Conference Friday night while picking up two wins against the Madison Panthers in New Franklin.

While the Lady Bulldogs dismantled the Panthers 54-14, the New Franklin boys also won by 30-plus against Madison 64-23.

New Franklin girls coach Morgan Vetter said this was a great home win with a running clock. “This group is tough and works hard to be that way,” Vetter said. “I see improvements on both ends and an energy that is unmatched. We have two more games this week and one JV game to finish up our 2021 schedule.”

The Lady Bulldogs, improving to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the CAC, outscored Madison in all four quarters and led 15-3 after one, 38-9 at the half and 48-14 after three. New Franklin also held a 6-0 advantage in the final period.

Junior Carly Dorson led all scorers for New Franklin with 15 points. Emma Rice chipped in nine, while Kelsi Fair added eight, Tatum Hoover and Kebrea Fair each with five, Addy Salmon and Kristen Flick with four each, Abby Maupin three and Brooklynn Brown with one.

Madison was led by Tiffany Shaw with eight points.

As for the New Franklin boys basketball team, they finished the game with 10 players in the scoring column and led Madison 15-6 after one, 34-10 at the half and 55-19 after three. The Bulldogs also outscored the Panthers 9-4 in the final period.

New Franklin coach Ross Dobson said he thought this group did a great job on the defensive end. “This was a great effort by everybody on the team and our offensive transition was really good,” Dobson said. “We will take the weekend off and start preparing for Slater on Monday.”

Tre Cowans led three players in double figures for New Franklin, who improved to 5-2 overall and 1-0 in the CAC, with 19 points. Clayton Wilmsmeyer chipped in 13, Drake Clark 10, Tanner Bishop six, Connor Wilmsmeyer four, Caleb Hull and Rylan Hundley three each and Owen Curry, Brett Boggs and Matthew Overall with two points apiece.

For Madison, Reed Layton had nine and Kyler Brucker six.