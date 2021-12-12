LSE wrestlers finish season in Carrolton Tournament

The LSE Pirates wrestling team closed out the 2021 season Saturday in the Carrollton Tournament against a field of 11 teams.

LSE Pirates wrestling coach Christian Stock said the team finished out the season really well. “The kids wrestled extremely well,” Stock said. “Some of their records on the day may not be that impressive, but they wrestled extremely well. Overall, the entire team showed great growth throughout the season. Where they started and where they finished is amazing to see. Some of them may not have had many wins in the season but their knowledge and skill level really grew. I am very proud of how well they progressed and where they ended up. I can’t wait to see some of them next year wrestling for the high school team. This was a great end to a good season.”

Ian Lammers finished the tournament with the best record for LSE at 3-0. Gabe Gander closed out the tournament at 3-1, followed by Emerson Comegys at 2-1, Xander Evans, Seth Thomas and Carlie Kusgen each at 2-2, Raven Taylor at 1-2 and Jason Fizer, Logan Turk, Michael Johnson and Braxton Atkinson each at 0-3.

LSE wrestler Logan Turk goes 2-0 in quad at Marshall

Logan Turk had a good night for the LSE wrestling team by finishing 2-0 in a quad in Marshall.

While competing against Marshall, Moberly and Warrensburg, LSE wrestling coach Christian Stock said the records are not as good as they have been but the competition was pretty good. “Pretty tough competition,” Stock said. “We’re still getting better and focusing on the basics and learning how to compete.”

Braxton Atkinson finished 2-1 for the Pirates while Gabe Gander was 1-1, Carlie Kusgen 1-2, Ian Lammers, Raven Taylor, Michael Johnson and Emerson Comegys 0-2 and Seth Thomas and Jason Fizer 0-3.