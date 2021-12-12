LSE 8th girls capture first with 33-25 win over Ss. Peter & Paul

The LSE girls eighth grade basketball team captured the championship in the 39th annual LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament by beating the hometown Lady Warriors of Ss. Peter & Paul 33-25.

The Lady Pirates never trailed in the game against Ss. Peter & Paul and led 11-2 after one, 18-10 at the half and 25-10 after three. The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, outscored LSE 15-8 in the final period.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said she was pleased with the defense for the first-three quarters. “I felt like the fourth quarter we may have let too many uncontested shots go up, but overall great effort by our girls,” Brackman said. “They played unselfishly and worked together to play against a very good group from Ss. Peter & Paul.”

Effie Morris had the game high for LSE with 12 points along with four steals, two assists and one rebound. Karagyn Cooper finished the game with eight points, one rebound and one steal, while Mylie Edwards added five points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist, Loralei Hunziker four points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist, Rowan Stock two points, two rebounds and one steal, Kamrynn Hundley two points, one rebound and one steal, Maggie Schuster three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Beth Giroux three rebounds and two steals and Andi Hein one rebound and one assist.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 7-2, Bella Imhoff had seven points, four steals and three rebounds. Kylie Imhoff added six points, three rebounds and two steals, while Addison Johnson had four points, four rebounds and one steal, Delaney Rowlett four points, three rebounds and two steals, Hillary James two points, six rebounds and one steal, Mabry Caton two points, four rebounds and one steal, Ellise Kirchner two rebounds and one steal and Alyssa Brownfield one rebound.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said the girls came out flat and couldn’t finish their layups and close range shots in the first quarter and it set them back for the rest of the game. “However, the girls battled the entire game and outscored LSE in the second quarter but came out flat again in the third and were down by 15 at the start of the fourth,” Oswald said. “The fourth quarter, we really picked up the pace, the girls put up 15 points and played more aggressively on defense. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. I’m proud of these girls. They’ve come a long way and battled hard and never gave up. LSE has a very good team and they are very well coached. We knew they were going to be ready for tonight. Games like this are tough because you’re playing against your friends, fun to watch because the entire town gets to see a great game, and a sense of excitement knowing that girls’ basketball in Boonville has a bright future.”

LSE 8th boys drop close game against West, Ss. Peter & Paul falls to OLLIS

The LSE and Ss. Peter & Paul boys eighth grade basketball teams fell Thursday night in the 39th annual LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament in Boonville.

While the Pirates dropped a heartbreaker against Columbia West 46-43, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys had a little tougher time against Our Lady of Lourdes while losing 50-26.

The Pirates, 6-6 on the season, led West 12-4 after first period’s end but was outscored 18-9 in the second quarter to trail 22-21 at the half. Meanwhile, after both teams scored 14 points in the third quarter, West came back and outscored LSE 10-8 in the final period for the win.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said this game was the most exciting game of the year for the boys. “Facing a good Columbia West team, with the best individual player I’ve seen this year, we battled them from start to finish and almost pulled off the upset,” Lyons said. “Usually we come out of the gates slowly, often struggling on offense; it has been our norm to put up low single digit scores in the first quarter, but last night, as Brooks Poulsen nailed an NBA range three-pointer as the buzzer went off, we took a commanding 12-4 first quarter lead. As good teams do, Columbia West collected themselves and won the second quarter decisively (18-9) and took a one point lead going into the half.

“The third quarter was another great battle as both teams scored 14 points each; this set up a very exciting scenario. Like a great heavyweight fight, both teams slugged it out defensively, each landing an occasional punch (basket). West landed one more punch than we could, although we had several chances to tie the game in the last 15 seconds. Three of my best shooters missed each of their clean looks from three-point range, but was not meant to be. This was the most complete, varsity-like, game that my boys have played; I couldn’t be prouder. We finish our season next week: Monday at Versailles, Wednesday home versus Marshall, and Thursday at home versus Fayette. We would very much like to end the season 3-0.”

Brooks Poulsen led the Pirates with 10 points along with five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Logan Conz finished the game with nine points, six rebounds, three blocks and one assist, while Jailyn Patel added nine points, five rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block, Darren Leonard seven points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal, Braylon Ellison six points, eight rebounds, three steals, three assists and three blocks, and Brody Porter two points, one rebound and one steal.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they trailed OLLIS 23-12 at the half and 33-22 after three quarters of play. OLLIS also outscored the Warriors 17-4 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the game was much more competitive and much closer than the final score dictates. “Our boys made some great strides in tonight’s game and fought until the very end,” Oswald said. “I was pleased with the effort for most of the game. We hit a couple patches in the game where we rested on defense and OLLIS was able to take advantage of that. We will see OLLIS again in the near future and we will have to battle every minute of the game if we want a different result. I think our boys will be up for the challenge.”

Brayden Viertel and Lucas Schuster each had nine points in the game for Ss. Peter & Paul. Sammy Hage chipped in five while Jackson Shelton added three.