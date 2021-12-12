LSE 7th boys finish third in California Tournament

The LSE boys seventh grade basketball team finished third in the California Tournament on Saturday by beating Russellville 41-17.

The Pirates, 8-3 on the season, outscored Russellville 23-2 in the first-two quarters and then held a 18-15 advantage in the second half.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said the boys started off the game extremely fast again by outscoring Russellville 19-0 in the first quarter. “Great way to end the tournament playing the way we did,” VanderLinden said. “We finished in second place in the tournament behind the only school we lost to, Camdenton. As a coach, it has been fun to watch the kids the last two days play hard, enthusiastic, and have fun playing the game. All the members of the team were able to get playing time and contributed to the win. We enter the last week of our season with three games this week.”

Chase Chamberlain paced all scorers in the game for LSE with 10 points along with three rebounds and two assists. Zaiden Walker had seven points, three rebounds and two assists, while Kaden Thacker added seven points, eight rebounds and two assists, Dylann Clark six points, three assists and one rebound, Gabe Romero-Shelton four points, two rebounds and one assist, Tatum Hough three points, seven rebounds and two assists, Gavin Ridgeway two points, five rebounds and one assist, Blaine Begemann two points and three rebounds, Kannen Kempf four rebounds, Donavin Atkins and Braylon Banuet two rebounds and one assist each, Maddex Jackson and Elijah Ueligger two rebounds each and Drew Jones with one rebound and one assist.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team also defeated Russellville Friday night by a score of 17-12.

The Lady Warriors, 6-2, led Russellville 13-6 at the half and then outscored the Lady Indians 4-1 in the final-two periods.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said the girls were ready and played a very good game. “Charlotte got into foul trouble, which gave a couple of our players more time and experience on the floor,” Griffin said. “Hopefully, they will gain some confidence in their own abilities. Our guards continue to create pressure out front on us. They work hard every night, even when I know they are tired. Our post players are continuing to get better each game. Aubrey and Charlotte had a great game, combining for 12 rebounds, while Katie, Elizabeth and Isabel combined for 13 steals. Our free throws still need work though.”

Katie Drummond had 14 points, nine rebounds, six steals and one assist for Ss. Peter & Paul. Charlotte Rohrbach finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist, while Elizabeth Eichelberger added nine points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist, Isabel Alvizo four points, five steals, two rebounds and one assist, Aubrey Frederick four points, five rebounds and one assist, Ellise Gramlich three points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, and Avery Rapp with one steal.

Peyton Stiemmons had seven points for Russellville.

As for the LSE girls seventh grade basketball team, they fell to California Friday night 40-30 but then came back to beat Russellville 41-15 on Saturday.

In the game against California, the Lady Pirates trailed the Pintos 20-8 at the half and 33-17 after three before outscoring the host team 13-7 in the final period.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls got into foul trouble early. “Our offense never really clicked until the second half,” Rhorer said. “I was really pleased with our showing in the second half.”

Hadley Milligan had 20 to lead California. For LSE, Olivia Davis netted 12 points, eight rebounds and one steal. Aubrey Ritchie had eight points and three rebounds, while Grace Poulsen added seven points, Marley Schuster three points, four rebounds and four steals and Emma Pfeiffer with one rebound.

In the game against Russellville, LSE led 24-10 at the half and then outscored the Lady Indians 17-5 in the second half.

Rhorer said the girls started the game off with good intensity. “We jumped out to an early lead and never looked back from there,” Rhorer said.

Marley Schuster had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for LSE, 5-5. Olivia Davis chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Grace Poulsen added seven points, six steals and one assist, Aubrey Ritchie seven points and two assists and Lily Gordon with two points.