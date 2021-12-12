Lady Pirates capture first in Centralia Tournament

The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team captured the championship in the Centralia Invitational Tournament Friday night by beating the Macon Tigers in a battle of two state-ranked teams 58-49.

The Lady Pirates, improving to 5-1 on the season, dominated the Lady Tigers from the opening tip and led by as much as 16 in the second quarter.

While notching their fourth straight win of the season, Boonville girls basketball coach Jaryt Hunziker said he can’t say enough how proud he is of this team and their efforts versus Macon. “Back to back tournaments is grueling and we did an unbelievable job of working through being exhausted to come out Centralia Tournament champions,” Hunziker said. “Defensively, we perfected our game plan by making it hard for their top player, Lexi Miller, to get to the basket for easy looks along with contesting her perimeter shots. Offensively, we had everyone stepping up tonight, hitting some key shots throughout. Addi (Brownfield) did Addi things by creating and hitting shots when she needed to but others like Faith Mesik and Abby Fuemmeler knocked down some threes when we needed them. The team adjusted well to all the different defenses that were thrown our way and moved the ball so we could get great looks. We are making strides game by game and I was so excited to see if pay off tonight for our team.”

Although only five players scored in the game for Boonville, the Lady Pirates needed all five and then some to jump out to a sizeable lead against Macon while leading the Lady Tigers 16-8 after one and 28-17 at the half.

Boonville also never trailed in the game against Macon while opening the game with six straight points and then adding five in a row again during a one minute stretch in the first period. Brownfield finished with eight of the team’s 16 points in the first quarter, while Fuemmeler got hot in the second period with three threes for nine of her career-high 17 points.

The Lady Pirates also hit on 8 of 23 shots from the field in the first half to finish at 35 percent.

Of course, it was only a matter of time before Macon opened it up a little more offensively while managing just 17 points in the first two periods. That time came in the third quarter as the Lady Tigers cut into Boonville’s lead at seven points on two different occasions at 41-34 with 46 seconds left and 43-36 with 4 seconds remaining.

Macon also outscored Boonville 19-15 in the third quarter to make it 43-36.

The Lady Tigers also made it close in the final period by cutting the lead to four at 48-44 after a three by Lexie Miller with 6:16 left. However, it was pretty much all Boonville after that as the Lady Pirates outscored Macon 10-5 over the next five minutes for the win.

Addi Brownfield, who finished all three games in the tournament in double figures, led the Lady Pirates with 22 points along with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fuemmeler chipped in 17 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal, while Zoe Davis added eight points, three rebounds and two assists, Faith Mesik seven points, one rebound and one assist, Emma West four points, five steals, three rebounds and three assists, Abby Pulliam three rebounds and one assist, Alison Eichelberger two rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Twelva Mason with one rebound.

Brownfield, Davis and Fuemmeler were also selected to the Centralia All-Tournament Team.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 40 percent from the field, 40 percent from the three-point arc and 67 percent from the foul line.

For Macon, Shelby Petre had 16, Lexi Miller 13 and Chesney Smith with eight.

Note: Centralia All-Tournament Team-Brownfield, Davis and Fuemmeler, Boonville; Miller, Petre and Caylie Wilson, Macon; Jozelynn Bostick and Baylee Beard, Centralia; Avey Oetting and Rachel Hargis, Hallsville; Rachel Fessler, Salisbury; and Carli Ellis, Harrisburg.