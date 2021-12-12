Johns leads Pirates past Hallsville in consolation finals at Centralia

The Boonville Pirates basketball team played what head coach Mark Anderson called its most complete game of the season Saturday by beating the Hallsville Indians 54-38 in the consolation finals of the Centralia Invitational Tournament.

The Pirates, improving to 3-4 on the season, outscored Hallsville in three of the four quarters and led 15-11 after one, 32-14 at the half and 44-31 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, Boonville held a 10-7 scoring edge to win the game by 16.

“Although we did have a little lapse in the third quarter, where we had a few turnovers and didn’t do a great job of getting to shooters, I thought for the most part we played really well,” Anderson said. “Our defense and ball movement were really good in the first half; we held them to three points in the second quarter and opened up a big halftime lead. Hallsville cut it to nine at one point in the second half, but we responded well and pushed the lead back out to 15 right away. There were a lot of guys who contributed tonight and gave us great minutes. We had three players in double figures tonight-Jackson Johns (who also made the all-tournament team), had 17, Luke Green 14, and DaWan Lomax had 11. We rebounded the ball much better tonight than what we’ve done in earlier games this year, and we also cut back on our turnovers compared to Thursday night. We also shot it better from the three-point line and a little better from the free-throw line finally.

“ We had five different players that hit at least one three-pointer tonight. I thought we played with a lot of energy tonight, especially in the first half-we rebounded better, had guys diving on the floor for loose balls, and shared the ball really well. I also thought our defense was outstanding for most of the game, and we made their points pretty hard to come by. We have a really tough week this coming week-at Fulton on Tuesday and at Moberly on Thursday. Because of COVID issues last year, it will be the third straight year that we have played at both Fulton and Moberly. Fulton eliminated us last year in district play, and they’re in our district again this year.”

Johns led all scorers for Boonville with 17 points. Luke Green chipped in 14 while DaWan Lomax added 11, Evan Bishop five, Evan Mediros four and Garrett Hundley with three.

Jackson Johns also made the all-tournament team for Boonville. Joining Johns on the team were Andrew Kabrick of Hallsville, Beau Gordon and Grant Erisman of Centralia, Preston Stewart and Hayden Lovinger of Macon, Brayden Ott, Jace Carr and Tanner Lanes of Harrisburg and Cooper Francis, Grant Biere and Jayde Green of Salisbury.

Boonville boys get much needed win against Van-Far

After dropping its opening round game Tuesday night in the Centralia Invitational Tournament, it’s safe to say that the Boonville boys basketball team needed a win of any kind Thursday night in the consolation semifinals against Van-Far.

Although a 11-0 start in the game didn’t hurt Boonville chances, head coach Mark Anderson said the team seemed to kind of relax and coast after that quick start.

As it turned out, the Pirates were able to hold on against Van-Far for a 51-43 victory.

Boonville, 2-3 on the season, will play Hallsville for the consolation trophy on Saturday at 5 p.m.

“Van-Far is a young, scrappy team, and give them some credit for hanging around and staying within striking distance during the game,” Anderson said. “It was a game where it felt like it was always a 7-9 point game, but we just couldn’t pull away from them. Once again, we struggled rebounding the ball in stretches tonight, and we had too many turnovers. It felt like sometimes we were trying to play a little too fast for trying to force some plays in traffic. After a three-game losing streak, it was important for us to get back on the winning track and hopefully gain some confidence and some momentum. There’s no doubt it was a difficult game to play at 9 p.m. on Thursday night on a neutral court and in a pretty quiet gym, but it was a game that we really needed and we found a way to come away with a win.”

The Pirates definitely gave themselves a chance to win against Van-Far while leading 11-5 after one and 20-17 at the break. Although Van-Far would outscore Boonville 12-9 in the second period, the Pirates still had enough to lead by three at the half. Then, in the third quarter, Boonville outscored Van-Far 15-10 to extend the lead to eight at 35-27. With eight minutes left in the game, the Pirates came out and matched Van-Far with 16 points for the win.

Jackson Johns led all scorers in the game for Boonville with 19 points along 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal. Luke Green chipped in 10 points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, while DaWan Lomax added eight points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists, Garrett Hundley five points and one rebound, Colby Caton four points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal, Evan Bishop three points, six rebounds and one assist, and Caidyn Hazel with two points, three rebounds and one assist.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 41 percent from the field, 15.8 percent from the three-point arc and 40 percent from the foul line. Van-Far shot 30.2 percent from the field, 12.5 percent from the arc and 50 percent from the line.

As for the scoring in the game for Van-Far, Nikos Connaway had 21 points and Morgan Regot with 11.