Hahn, Dell and Hodges place first in Versailles Tournament

The Boonville Pirates wrestling team had a very productive weekend with three first place finishers and a third place finish as a team in the Versailles Invitational.

In the final team scores, Versailles captured first in the tournament with 206 points. Eldon finished second with 103 points, followed by Boonville with 90, Adrian 88, Smith-Cotton 84, Jefferson City 65, Southern Boone 65, Agape 52, Buffalo 51, Hollister 46, Warsaw 35, California 33, Battle 27, Tipton 23, South Callaway 20, Marceline 16 and Cole Camp 0.

Boonville Pirates wrestling coach Justin Hahn said overall the kids wrestled well as a team. “Our conditioning was good and we competed in every match,” Hahn said. “We didn’t win them all but our younger guys gained some valuable experience. Our team continues to be a close knit group and they cheer for each other. It was nice to be in the team race today. We were in fifth place most of the day but had a good medal round, which propelled us into third place. Our next competition will be Tonganoxie, Kansas on December 18, followed by our 50th anniversary on December 20.”

In all, Boonville finished the tournament with three first place finishers, one second, four thirds, one fourth, one fifth, one seventh and one eighth.

Gage Hodges, Travis Dell and Peyton Hall also finished first for the Pirates at 170, 182 and 285, respectively. Hodges, who competed in the 170 B bracket, won all four matches by fall by pinning Shawn Koehler of Adrian in 53 seconds, Christopher Dowell of Versailles in 46 seconds, Samuel Jones of Versailles in 1:19 and Christian Culbertson of Warsaw in 22 seconds. Dell, meanwhile, finished the tournament at 5-0 and improved to 9-0 on the season. Dell won his first match by fall over Michael Havrum of Battle in 24 seconds and then came back with a 8-2 decision over Adam Mabary of Buffalo. The senior grappler also picked up pins in his quarterfinal and semifinal match against William Dobbins of Versailles in 36 seconds and Rodney Wilson of Jefferson City in 1:39. Then, in the championship match, Dell won by a 3-0 decision over Elijah Benningfield of South Callaway.

As for Hahn, who also improved to 9-0, the senior grappler won all five matches by falls by pinning Keenan Loman of Hollister in 46 seconds, Brock Ballew of Versailles in 1:37, David Schneider of California in 1:33, Jasper DeGraffenreid of Eldon in 42 seconds and Kwan Watkins of Smith-Cotton in 1:39.

Boonville senior Haylie Mendez had only one wrestler in her bracket in the 105 pound weight class and lost by fall in both matches against Serenity Keeter of Versailles in 28 and 18 seconds.

As for the third place finishers, Audrionnah Donahue finished 4-1 in the 120 pound weight class for the girls. Donahue won her first-two matches by falls against Kaitlynn Roehrig of Versailles in 2:39 and Gracey Jordan of Marceline in 2:00. Then, after winning by a major decision against Charlize Lodder of Marceline 8-0, the sophomore grappler came back with another fall in round four against Adysson Gerber of Eldon in 1:19. Meanwhile, in the championship, Donahue lost by a fall to Callie Bergthold of Southern Boone in 3:27.

Xavier Flippin also placed third at 138 with a record of 3-2. Flippin won by a 11-4 decision against Nik Strawdeman of Jefferson City in the opening round and then won by a fall over Josiah Tu of Agape in 14 seconds. However, in the next-two matches, Flippin lost by a major decision against Alex Radefeld of Versailles 13-5 and by fall to Nick Bagley of Warsaw in 1:26. Meanwhile, in the third place match, Flippin won by a major decision over Evan Kuttenkuler of Tipton 10-1.

In the 160 pound B bracket, Eli Stock finished third with a record of 3-2 by pinning Ash Gray of Jeff City in 13 seconds, Carter Southern of Hollister in 3:43 and Keagan Wisdom of Adrian in 40 seconds. Stock’s losses came in the first and fourth rounds against Augie West of Agape by fall in 4:54 and Anthony Clark of Clark of Versailles 4-3.

Ryan Weaver also took third place for Boonville in the 106 pound weight class.

Ryder Comegys finished fourth overall in the 220 pound weight class with a record of 3-2. Comegys won his first-three matches with pins against Alex Hale of Agape in 2:19 and Haden Bilbro of Southern Boone in 3:03 and a 4-0 decision against Allen Reeves of Buffalo.

Tyson White placed fifth in the 152 pound weight class with a record of 3-2. White won by a 3-2 decision over Devon Girard of Hollister in the second round and then came back with a fall over Austin Suen of California in the consolation round in 3:03 and a 5-2 decision over Layne Grotzinger of Smith-Cotton in the fifth place match.

At 145, Chase Amos finished 7th overall with two wins against Landon Griffin of Tipton by fall in 2:25 and Luke Mosley of Jefferson City by fall in 1:18.

Meanwhile, at 195, Drake Cottrell placed eighth overall with a record of 1-4.