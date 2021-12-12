Boonville frosh boys fall to Bowling Green, 56-26

The Boonville boys ninth grade basketball team fell in the consolation finals against Bowling Green Saturday in the Mexico Tournament 56-26.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-3 on the season, trailed Bowling Green 9-7 after one, 27-14 at the half and 44-22 after three. Meanwhile, in the final period, the Bobcats outscored Boonville 12-4.

Boonville coach Blake Hackman said the boys knew coming into Saturday that this was going to be a tough game to win. “We had multiple players out sick throughout the week, and we were missing four of our players Saturday morning,” Hackman said. “It was a close game in the first half. We started out the game running good offense and getting shots at the rim for layups. The game was tied 14-14 in the second quarter, but foul trouble and careless turnovers for easy layups had us down 13 at the half and led to a larger deficit in the second half. This was a game where some guys had to learn on the fly, so I expected for there to be some of these mistakes.”

Jace Estew had the game-high for Bowling Green with 21 points.

For Boonville, Jonah Bailey tossed in seven while Gabe Medeiros added six, Jamal Franklin four and Isaac Watring, Simon Granger and Brady Blank each with three.