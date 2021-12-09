Ss. Peter & Paul 7th girls upend LSE, LSE boys lose to Camdenton

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls seventh grade basketball team outscored LSE 21-10 in the first half and never looked back, beating the Lady Pirates 38-11 in the opening round of the California Middle School Tournament.

The Lady Warriors, 5-2 on the season, outscored LSE in all four quarters and led 13-4 after one, 21-10 at the half and 28-11 after three. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 10-0 advantage in the fourth.

LSE seventh grade coach Carol Griffin said having three days off to prepare for the tourney helped the girls. “I’m so proud how we stayed strong and played aggressively on defense,” Griffin said. “We created turnovers and capitalized with making layups. We wanted to come out and make a statement right away. The girls really stepped up to learning a new defense in a short time. They were very versatile with changing up defenses quickly. The girls were tired at the end of the game and very well deserved. With determination and drive, we played better this time than the first time we met. Even though it was close, we are better now than we were then. We keep seeing improvement each day and that’s all you can ask.”

Charlotte Rohrbach had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Ss. Peter & Paul. She also had two steals. Katie Drummond finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals, while Isabel Alvizo added seven points, seven rebounds and six steals, Elizabeth Eichelberger four points, six rebounds and two steals, Ellise Gramlich six rebounds, Aubrey Frederick one rebound and one steal and Avery Rapp with one rebound.

LSE coach Amanda Rhorer said the girls just couldn’t get their offense to click. “We took a lot of shots that just didn’t fall,” Rhorer said. “We will get back to work tomorrow at practice to prepare for our next game against a tough California team.”

LSE was led by Marley Schuster with four points, three rebounds and one steal. Kameryn Sosa finished the game with three points, four steals and three rebounds while Grace Poulsen added two points and two rebounds, Aubrey Ritchie two points, Emma Pfeiffer three rebounds and Molly Rapp with two rebounds.

As for the LSE boys seventh grade basketball team, they fell to Camdenton 40-31.

The Pirates, dropping to 6-3 on the season, trailed Camdenton 25-19 at the half and 33-27 after three. The Lakers also outscored LSE 7-4 in the final period.

LSE coach Rob VanderLinden said Camdenton was a good team with many of their players being teammates for many years. “Our kids fought hard and would get close every few minutes, but they always found a way to keep the lead,” VanderLinden said.

Kaden Thacker had the high game for LSE with 12 points along with six rebounds and two assists. Chase Chamberlain added 11 points, two assists and one rebound, while Tatum Hough had three points, six rebounds and one assist, Gavin Ridgeway two points, three rebounds and one assist, Dylann Clark two points, two assists and one rebound, Zaiden Walker one point, two rebounds and one assist, Blaine Begemann four rebounds and one assist, Braylon Banuet two rebounds and one assist and Gabe Romero-Shelton with two assists and one rebound.