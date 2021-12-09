Imhoff leads Ss. Peter & Paul girls past Smith-Cotton

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade basketball team improved to 6-1 on the season by beating Sedalia Smith-Cotton Monday night in the opening round of the LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament in Boonville.

The Lady Warriors never trailed in the game against Smith-Cotton and led 20-2 after one, 24-4 at the half and 34-5 after three. Ss. Peter & Paul also held a 7-2 advantage in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said this was a solid team effort. “I couldn’t have asked for more from these girls,” Oswald said. “We came in with a game plan and they executed it almost perfectly. First quarter, we came out and jumped to a very sizeable lead and never looked back. Bella Imhoff had a game, seeing the court and creating turnovers and scoring at her will as well as going 2 for 3 behind the three-point line. Addison Johnson broke out and saw gaps in the defense and attacked very well. As a team, we shot well from the free-throw line.”

Bella Imhoff finished the game with 24 points, nine steals, two assists, two block shots and one rebound for the Lady Warriors. Addison Johnson chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and five steals, while Mabry Caton added three points, nine steals and three rebounds, Hillary James two points and two rebounds, Elissa Kirchner two points, two steals and one rebound, Delaney Rowlett two points and one steal, Alyssa Brownfield two rebounds and two steals, Lauren Thompson three rebounds and Kylie Imhoff with one rebound.

For Smith-Cotton, Annamarie Stebzenback, Dominque Bell and Montana Wood each had two points.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they fell to a good Smith-Cotton team 56-6.

The Warriors, dropping to 2-6 on the season, trailed Smith-Cotton 26-6 at the half and 44-6 after three quarters of play. The Tigers also outscored Ss. Peter & Paul 12-0 in the final period.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said the boys got beat in every facet of the game. “We didn’t show any energy and effort and it resulted in a very lopsided game,” Oswald said. “We have to erase this game from our memory and move forward.”

Brayden Viertel had five of the team’s six points for Ss. Peter & Paul while Sammy Hage chipped in one point.