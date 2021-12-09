Cooper leads LSE 8th girls past Oakland, boys lose

The LSE girls eighth grade basketball team won 45-24 over Oakland Wednesday night in the 39th annual LSE/Ss. Peter & Paul Tournament in Boonville.

The Lady Pirates outscored Oakland in three of the four quarters and led 34-11 at the half and 37-16 after three. LSE also matched Oakland with eight points in the final period.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said the girls came out ready to play and put forth a great full court defensive effort. “I thought our intensity was there and that allowed us to get out into transition and scoring layups,” Brackman said. “Offensively, we moved without the ball very well and attacked the basket well. Great team effort by all nine girls.”

Karagyn Cooper led seven players in scoring for LSE with 15 points and one steal. Loralei Hunziker finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Mylie Edwards added six points, three rebounds and two steals, Effie Morris five points, eight steals, two assists and one rebound, Beth Giroux two points, five rebounds and two steals, Maggie Schuster two points, one rebound and one assist, Rowan Stock one point and two rebounds, Kamrynn Hundley one rebound and one steal and Andi Hein with one steal.

Oakland was led by Johnson with 16 points.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they lost to Oakland 50-25.

The Pirates, 6-5, trailed Oakland by just two (17-15) at the half but was outscored 33-10 in the second half.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said the first half was hard-fought but sloppy on both ends of the court for both teams. “We came out of the second half physically and mentally tired and failed to match Oakland’s increased intensity,” Lyons said. “We were without Clayton Schuster, which hurt us being without his strength and aggressiveness, but Oakland played the better game and wanted it more.”

Braylon Ellison had eight points, six rebounds, two block shots, one steal and one assist for LSE. Darren Leonard finished the game with five points and three rebounds, while Brody Porter added five points and one rebound, Logan Conz four points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist, Jailyn Patel three points, two rebounds and one block shot and Brooks Poulsen with two rebounds, two steals, two assists and one block shot.

LSE boys and girls, Ss. Peter & Paul girls prevail

The LSE boys and girls eighth grade basketball team couldn’t have had a better start in the LSE/SS. Peter & Paul Tournament on Tuesday.

While both teams played Our Lady of Lourdes, the Lady Pirates came away with a 41-36 win while the LSE boys won 40-28.

The Lady Pirates trailed Our Lady of Lourdes 10-9 after first period’s end before rallying back with a 20-6 advantage in the second quarter to lead at the half 29-16. Our Lady of Lourdes outscored LSE 20-12 in the second half to cut the lead back to five.

LSE coach Tara Brackman said she felt the girls played pretty well, especially in the second quarter. “We started to rush a little at the end of the game and made a few unforced errors, which almost let them get back into the game,” Brackman said. “The girls really worked hard and played so unselfish. They are always looking to hit who is open. I am really proud of how they were able to pull this one out against a very good OLLIS team.”

Loralei Hunziker had the game high for LSE with 21 points along with three rebounds, three steals and one assist. Effie Morris finished the game with 10 points, six steals, one rebound and one assist, while Karagyn Cooper added five points and three steals, Beth Giroux three points, two rebounds and two steals and Rowan Stock with two points, one rebound and one steal.

OLLIS was led by Kenadie May with 11 points.

As for the LSE boys eighth grade basketball team, they outscored OLLIS in three out of the four quarters of play and led 8-4 after one, 24-10 at the half and 37-14 after three. OLLIS held a 14-3 advantage in the fourth period.

LSE coach Ryan Lyons said it was nice to win their first game in their home tournament versus OLLIS. “We started out very sloppy, but luckily, they did too; the score was 8-4 at the end of the first quarter,” Lyons said. “Then, we got things rolling in the second quarter to take a 14 point lead at halftime. Our best quarter of the night was the third; we extended our lead to over 20 points and my boys executed on both ends of the floor very well. We let down a bit in the fourth quarter, as I subbed some players in, but were able to hold on for a double-digit win.”

Brooks Poulsen finished the game with 12 points to lead all scorers for LSE. Poulsen also had two steals, one rebound and one assist, while Braylon Ellison added 11 points, 10 rebounds, four block shots, two steals and one assist, Jailyn Patel seven points, six steals, three rebounds and one assist, Austin Ellifritt five points and one rebound, Darren Leonard three points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists and Logan Conz with two points, four rebounds and one block shot.

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls also picked up another win in the tournament by beating West 36-8.

The Lady Warriors, 7-1 on the season, opened the first half with a 22-6 lead and then outscored West 14-2 in the second half.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Blake Oswald said it was a good win. “We were able to recognize their passes and were able to get hands on it and create a lot of turnovers,” Oswald said. “Our transition offense improved from the last game. However, our rebounding still needs work. We’re going to have to do better crashing the boards come Friday. Overall, this team continues to amaze me in what they can do. When this group puts their minds to it, there isn’t much they can’t do. They work extremely hard and are very selfless. Just an overall great group to work with.”

Bella Imhoff had another big night for the Lady Warriors with 23 points along with eight steals, two rebounds and two assists. Mabry Caton finished the game with five points, six steals, five rebounds and one assist while Addison Johnson added four points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist, Hillary James two points, four rebounds and two steals, Delaney Rowlett two points and one rebound, Lauren Thompson three rebounds, Kylie Imhoff two steals, one rebound and one assist and Ellise Kirchner with one rebound and one steal.

As for the Ss. Peter & Paul boys, they fell to West Junior 62-26.

The Warriors, 1-7 on the season, trailed West 41-16 at the half and 59-20 after three.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Evan Oswald said West Jr. was extremely athletic and very physical. “They made it real tough to get into a rhythm,” Oswald said. “I will give credit to my them, though. They did battle this team and there were plenty of bright spots throughout even though the score was lopsided. We played with much more effort and a more positive attitude. I was proud they played until the final buzzer.”

Brayden Viertel had the team high for Ss. Peter & Paul with eight points. Sammy Hage chipped in seven while Lucas Schuster had six, Greyson Esser three and Wade Frederick with two.