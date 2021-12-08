Pirates get beat on the boards by 20, lose fourth quarter lead

The Boonville Pirates basketball team hit another snag Tuesday night in the opening round of the Centralia Invitational Tournament.

In a No. 4 versus No. 5 seed matchup, the Pirates fell to the host team 65-61.

The Pirates, dropping to 1-3 on the season, opened the game with a 14-12 lead against Centralia but was outscored 17-12 in the second period to trail by three at 29-26. However, in the third quarter, Boonville battled back to retake the lead by outscoring the Panthers 19-13 to go up 45-42. Unfortunately for Boonville, they had no answer for Centralia in the final period as the Panthers stormed back with a 23-16 advantage for the win.

Boonville boys basketball coach Mark Anderson said it’s pretty simple. “We’re going to have to find a way to rebound the ball,” Anderson said. “I’ll be curious what the stats show in the morning, but we just got destroyed on the glass and just couldn’t come away with a defensive rebound. The stats came back, and we were out-rebounded 46-26. Until we find a way to rebound the ball, we’re going to really struggle. I thought our first-shot defense was pretty good, but Centralia seemed to score so many points on second chance (and third and fourth sometimes) baskets. We continue to struggle from the free throw line (4-10 tonight), and that certainly hurt us in a close game tonight. Centralia was 10 of 16 from the free throw line.

“Once again, the two best players for our opponent had best nights-Erisman with 26 and Gordon with 20. We’ve got to find a way to start holding the opponent’ best players below their season averages and make their points come together. As bad as it felt throughout the game tonight, we still scratched and clawed and took a lead into the fourth quarter and led at several points in the fourth quarter, but we just couldn’t get stops and rebounds at crucial times down the stretch. It was nice to see a big night from Jackson Johns and also to see both Dakota Troost and Evan Bishop in double figures. We played tonight with DaWan Lomax, who was sick.”

Johns had the game high for Boonville with 20 points along with four rebounds, one assists and one steal. Troost finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, while Evan Bishop added 11 points and six rebounds, Luke Green eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal, Colby Caton six points, four rebounds and one assist, and Caidyn Hazel with four points and one steal.

As a team, Boonville finished the game shooting 49 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from the three-point arc and 40 percent from the foul line. Centralia was 38.3 percent from the field, 45 percent from the three and 58.8 percent from the line.

Grant Erisman had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Panthers, while Beau Gordon chipped in 20 points.