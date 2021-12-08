Pilot Grove girls improve to 2-0 with win over Sacred Heart

The Pilot Grove Lady Tigers basketball team picked up its first home win of the season Monday night in the annual Pilot Grove Tiger Class by beating Sedalia Sacred Heart 51-39.

In other games in the tournament, Leeton boys beat Otterville 72-55 while Sturgeon girls defeated Bunceton with Prairie Home 44-25.

The Lady Tigers, 2-0 on the season, struggled out of the gates early on against Sacred Heart while leading by just one at 11-10. However it was pretty much all Pilot Grove after that until the fourth quarter by leading the Gremlins 25-18 at the half and 45-22 after three. Sacred Heart made a come back in the final period with a 17-6 scoring edge.

Pilot Grove coach Grant Fricke said it was great to be able to get the first home win of the season their Tiger Classic home tournament. “It was a great team win that saw a lot of girls out on the floor getting time to improve and play hard in our system,” Fricke said. “It was a good, close game to begin with, but we slowly were able to pull away.”

Emma Sleeper led all scorers in the game for Pilot Grove with 19 points. Marci Lammers chipped in 10 while Grace Phillips and Natalie Green added nine points each and Kendall Rhorer with four points.

For Sacred Heart, Kiley Beykirch had 20, Emma Siron seven and Emily Hesse with six.

As for the Bunceton with Prairie Home girls basketball team, they trailed Sturgeon 17-13 after first period’s end and 25-17 at the half. Meanwhile, in the second half, Sturgeon outscored Bunceton with Prairie Home 19-7.

Shelby Bailey led the scoring attack in the game for Sturgeon with 15 points.

For Bunceton with Prairie Home, Madison Brown tossed in 13 points. Laney Heilman finished the game with seven points, while Alexia Hein added three and Savanna Tracy with two.