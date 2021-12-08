Pilot Grove boys hold on to beat Prairie Home, 69-67

It didn’t come as a surprise that the game between the Pilot Grove and Prairie Home boys basketball teams came down to the wire Tuesday night in the Pilot Grove Tiger Classic.

After all, the Tigers and Panthers have played their fair share of close games back in the days when both teams competed in the Cooper County Athletic Association Conference.

This was no different as Pilot Grove rallied from three down after three to beat Prairie Home 69-67.

The Tigers, 1-1 on the season, opened the game by outscoring Prairie Home 17-11 but was outscored 21-15 in the second quarter to end the half in a 32-32 tie. Meanwhile, in the third period, Prairie Home came out and held a three-point advantage against Pilot Grove 19-16 to go up 51-48. But that all changed in a back and forth fourth quarter as the Tigers rallied back with a 21-16 scoring edge for the two-point win.

“I thought our team had a great night of fighting through adversity,” Skaggs said. “We were down a senior due to quarantine, had our other two seniors get in foul trouble early and our young kids didn’t blink an eye. They kept us right where we needed to be for the second half finish. I felt like we also saw a reflection of our practice efforts at the free throw line tonight as well. It has been a while since we have gone 16 of 20 from the charity stripe. That was one of the biggest takeaways for me last night. If we can continue to build on some little things that have room for improvement the results will show up in the end.”

Logan Goehman led the scoring attack in the game for Pilot Grove with 22 points. Bo Vinson tossed in 12 while Ian Sprick added 10, Dade Christy eight, Hayden Sleeper and Connor Rhorer each with six and Beau Walker with five.

For Prairie Home, Oliver Lock had 22 points and Peyton Pitts 18.

In other games on Tuesday, Coen Brown and Conner Rice each had 11 points as Sacred Heart defeated Tuscumbia 63-27. Bentley Boggs finished the game with 13 to lead all scorers for Tuscumbia.

Sacred Heart led Tuscumbia 42-4 at the half.